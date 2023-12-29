In Week 17, there is one primetime game on Saturday night for fans to watch. The Lions will be on the road to face the Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN. Detroit is on a two-game win streak and they won their division last week for the first time since 1993. At 11-4, the Lions are having one of their best seasons in a long time. They’ll have a tough matchup this Saturday night against Dallas.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have already clinched a playoff spot in 2023. Dallas is coming off a tough 22-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Cowboys are 10-5 this season and will be looking to make some noise in the postseason. Mike McCarthy will look to get his team back on track in Week 17. They’ve lost two straight games. It should be an exciting matchup on Saturday night between two high-powered offenses.

Can the Lions pull off an upset vs. the Cowboys in Week 17?

An architect of champions ⭐️ Saturday, Coach Johnson will be forever enshrined in the #DallasCowboys Ring of Honor. pic.twitter.com/l4T0L1xNc6 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 28, 2023

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Lions vs. Cowboys game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Lions vs. Cowboys game Week 17

1. Jared Over 249.5 passing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

This is Jared Goff’s third season with the Lions and he’s helped improve their record each year. In 2021, they went 3-10-1. Last season, they were 9-8 and just barely missed the postseason, Goff has the Lions at 11-4 this season and they’ve won the NFC North and clinched a playoff berth. So far in 2023, Goff has thrown for 3,984 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

His O/U for passing yards is set at (249.5) vs. the Cowboys. Goff is averaging (265.6) passing yards per game in 2023. He’s gone over (249.5) in nine of his 15 games played in 2023. To beat Dallas on Saturday night, the Lions are going to need a big performance from Goff and the offense. It’s going to be hard for Detriot to keep the Cowboys’ offense contained all game. Their offense will need to step up and keep pace with Dallas.

2. CeeDee Lamb Over 7.5 receptions @ (-109) via BetOnline

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cowboys selected WR CeeDee Lamb 17th overall. He’s in his fourth season with Dallas and is having another breakout season. Lamb is currently leading the NFL with 109 receptions through 15 games. The 24-year-old also has a new career-high of 1,424 receiving yards and counting along with nine touchdowns. He continues to be Dak Prescott’s favorite target on offense and they have an elite connection.

On Saturday, his O/U for receptions is set at (7.5) vs. the Lions. Lamb has gone over that number in five of his 15 games this season. He’s been targeted at least 10 times in each of his last four games. The opportunity to have another big week will certainly be there for Lamb. Dallas is looking to get back in the win column after two straight losses.

3. Sam LaPorta Over 50.5 receiving yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

The Detroit Lions have a top-five scoring offense in the NFL this season, averaging (27.5) points per game. Jared Goff has several players who are key contributors on offense this season. Amon-Ra St. Brown was Goff’s favorite target last season and that’s stayed true in 2023. However, there’s no doubt who his second favorite target is. That would be rookie TE Sam LaPorta.

He has the second-most yards (776) and receptions (74) of any player on the Lions this season. LaPorta also has nine receiving touchdowns this season. The 22-year-old had one game with three touchdowns against the Broncos. LaPorta quickly became a reliable target for Jared Goff this season and found a role.