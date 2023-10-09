Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season will finish with the Packers and Raiders on MNF. Green Bay is 2-2 this season and is coming off a tough 34-20 to the Lions. Las Vegas is 1-3 this season and have lost three straight since winning 17-16 vs. Denver in Week 1.

The Raiders are at home tonight are are favored by two points. After missing Week 4, Jimmy Garoppolo is back at QB for Las Vegas. Additionally, Davante Adams was questionable, but sources confirmed that he will be active tonight. For the Packers, Pro Bowl RB Aaron Jones is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Will the Raiders be able to avoid falling to 1-4 to start the 2023 season?

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Packers vs. Raiders game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Packers vs. Raiders game Week 5

1. Romeo Doubs Over 4.5 receptions @ (+110) via BetOnline

While Christian Watson missed the first three weeks of the season, Romeo Doubs was Green Bay’s most consistent receiver. He leads the team with 20 catches, for 224 yards, and three touchdowns. Doubs has started in three of the Packers’ four games this season. The 23-year-old is on pace for well over 100+ receptions if he stays healthy and plays a 17-game season. He played in 13 games as a rookie last season.

Tonight, Doubs’ O/U for receptions is set at (4.5). He’s gone over that number in half of his games played this season. In Week 4 vs. the Lions, Doubs led the team with nine catches for 95 yards on 13 targets. Watson is the WR that the Packers need to get going, but Doubs has been a reliable option for Jordan Love. Green Bay could improve to 3-2 with a win vs. the Raiders.

2. Jimmy Garoppolo Under 238.5 passing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

The Raiders are hosting the Green Bay Packers to end Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. In Week 4, Jimmy Garoppolo missed the game while being in concussion protocol. Rookie Aidan O’Connell started that game and the Raiders lost their third straight game in a row. Garoppolo is back tonight and Las Vegad is desperate for a win.

Garoppolo’s O/U for passing yards is set at (238.5) tonight vs. the Packers. Through three games this season, the veteran QB is averaging (236.3) passing yards per game. He’s gone under that number in two of those games this season. Green Bay’s defense is only allowing (197.3) passing yards per game this season, the 10th best in the NFL. Taking Garoppolo’s under for passing yards is a strong play.

3. Jordan Love Over 234.5 passing yards @ (-107) via BetOnline

After being Aaron Rodgers’ backup for two seasons, Jordan Love is now the team’s starter in 2023. The Packers are 2-2 this season and are coming off a 34-20 loss at home to the Lions. Through four games, Love has looked solid as a starter this season. He’s passed for 901 yards and eight touchdowns. Love has a chance to add to that solid start to the 2023 season against the Raiders in Week 5.

Tonight, Love’s O/U for passing yards is set at (234.5). The 24-year-old is averaging (225.3) passing yards per game this season. He’s gone over that (234.5) mark in three of his four games this season. While the Packers don’t have a star receiver, they do have a number of players who can make a small but meaningful impact on offense. Love’s over for passing yards is a favorable bet vs. the Raiders.