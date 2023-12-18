Tonight, the Eagles will be on the road to face the Seahawks on MNF. It’s an important matchup for both teams that are still fighting for playoff positioning in the NFC. Philadelphia is 10-3 this season and has lost two San Francisco and Dallas in consecutive games. Heading into the game tonight, QB Jalen Hurts is dealing with flu-like symptoms and will not be at 100 percent.

For the Seahawks, they’re also dealing with some QB problems. Geno Smith is listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup vs. the Cowboys. He’s dealing with a groin injury and there’s a real chance he is not available to play. If that stays true, Drew Lock will start his second game in a row for Seattle. The Seahawks have lost five of their last six games to have a 6-7 record in 2023. It’s a must-win tonight for Seattle. They need a win to stay in contention with the other 7-7 teams in the NFC.

The Eagles are on the road in Week 15 to play the Seahawks on MNF



Ahead of Monday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Eagles vs. Seahawks game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Seahawks game Week 15

1. D.K. Metcalf Over 4.5 receptions @ (-108) via BetOnline

In the 2019 NFL Draft, the Seahawks selected D.K. Metcalf in the second round. The 26-year-old has been a playmaker his entire career in the NFL and is Seattle’s top WR. This season, Metcalf has 51 catches for 864 yards and seven touchdowns. There are a lot of players that need the ball for the Seahawks and that’s resulted in fewer targets for Metcalf this season.

However, he’s made the most of the balls that have been thrown his way. Metcalf has five touchdowns over his last four games. Tonight, his O/U for receptions is set at (4.5) vs. the Eagles. Philadelphia will not have their top CB Darius Slay against Seattle in Week 15. That could result in a big game offensively for the Seahawks.

2. D’Andre Swift Over 62.5 rushing yards @ (-126) via BetOnline

This offseason, the Eagles acquired RB D’Andre Swift and it was a homecoming for the 24-year-old who was born in Philadelphia. He played the first three seasons of his career with the Lions. The most he ever rushed for in a season with Detroit was 617 yards. Swift is already at 822 this season. He needs (59.3) per contest over Philadelphia’s final three games to be a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time in his career.

Tonight, his O/U for rushing yards is set at (62.5) vs. the Seahawks. Seattle is allowing (123.4) rushing yards per game as a team in 2023. That is 20th out of 30 teams. Swift could be in for a big night rushing as QB Jalen Hurts is sick and will not be 100 percent for the game. The Eagles could look to rely on their dominant run game more than they have been in the last few weeks.

3. Leonard Williams Over (0.5) a sack @ (+135) via BetOnline

To start the 2023 season, Leonard Williams was with the New York Giants. It was his fifth season with the Giants after being traded from the Jets in 2019. Williams was coming off a season where he did not give the Giants incredible production. He had 2.5 sacks in 12 games played last season. At the trade deadline this year, the Giants decided to send Williams to Seattle in exchange for a second-round pick in 2024 and a fifth-round pick in 2025.

Since joining the Seahawks, Leonard has stepped up his production. He had 1.5 sacks in seven games with New York and has three sacks in six games with Seattle. Williams has one sack in each of his last two games and will look to keep that streak alive tonight vs. the Eagles. That will not be easy vs. one of the best offensive line units in the NFL. However, the Eagles will be without RB Cam Gurgens tonight.