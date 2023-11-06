Betting

NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Chargers Vs. Jets Game Via BetOnline

To end Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, the Chargers will be on the road to face the Jets. Los Angeles is coming off a 30-13 win last Sunday vs. the Bears. Justin Herbert had 298 passing yards and three touchdowns to bring the Chargers’ record to 3-4 this season. They’ll be facing a tough Jets team tonight who are starting to hit their stride. 

New York has won three games in a row and is coming off a 13-10 win vs. the Giants in OT. The Jets are 4-3 this season and they could be the only AFC East team to win this week if they beat the Chargers. Miami, Buffalo, and New England all lost in Week 9. Zach Wilson will get the chance to play on primetime tonight when the Jets host the Chargers on MNF.

The New York Jets will host the LA Chargers on MNF in Week 9

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Chargers vs. Jets game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Chargers vs. Jets game Week 9

1. Austin Ekeler Over 48.5 rushing yards @ (-121) via BetOnline

This season, Austin Ekeler has already missed four games for the Chargers. He played in Week 1 and then proceeded to miss the next four weeks. Ekeler returned for the Chargers in Week 6 vs. the Cowboys after their bye in Week 5. So far this season, the 28-year-old has struggled to be productive on the ground. He’s averaging (54.5) rushing yards per game in 2023.

A lot of that production came in Week 1 when he had 117 rushing yards vs. the Dolphins. Tonight, Ekeler’s O/U for rushing yards is set at (48.5) vs. the Jets. New York is allowing (144.9) rushing yards per game this season, the second-worst in the NFL only behind the the Broncos. Despite Ekeler’s slow start since his return, Week 9 vs. the Jets is a chance for him to get back on track in the run game.

Bet Austin Ekeler Over 48.5 rushing yards (-121) @ BetOnline

2. Breece Hall Under 61.5 rush yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

Breece Hall had an injury that cut his rookie season in 2022 with the Jets early. However, the 22-year-old worked hard to be ready for the 2023 season and he’s been their true RB1. The team signed Dalvin Cook as a veteran depth piece, but this is Hall’s backfield. He’s averaging (63.3) yards per game this season.

In 2023, Hall has had two explosive rushing games for the Jets. He had 127 rushing yards in Week 1 and then 177 vs. the Jets in Week 5. Besides those two dominant games, Hall’s production has been limited. He has two games over 125 using yards, but he’s been under 40 yards in every other game this season. His O/U for rushing yards is set at (61.5) v. the Chargers.

Bet Breece Hall Under 61.5 rushing yards (-114) @ BetOnline

3. Keenan Allen Over 6.5 receptions @ (-126) via BetOnline

The LA Chargers will be on the road tonight vs. the Jets and it’s not going to be an easy matchup for the veteran WR Keenan Allen. Mike Williams has been out with a season-ending injury and WR Joshua Palmer is out in Week 9. That means Keenan Allen will be Herbet’s go-to target tonight and he’ll have All-Pro Sauce Gardner covering him.

This season, Allen has been targeted 74 times in seven games. That’s an average of over 10+ targets per game for the 31-year-old. Allen has been incredible for the Chargers in 2023. He has four games with at least seven receptions this season. Additionally, he had a game with 18 catches and 225 receiving yards. Tonight, his O/U for receptions is set at (6.5) vs. the Jets. Allen has gone over that number in four of his seven games this season.

Bet Keenan Allen Over 6.5 receptions (-126) @ BetOnline

