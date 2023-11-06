We are a little more than halfway through the 2023 NFL season, and things around the league are starting to take shape. We are beginning to see who the real contenders and pretenders are, and which teams are setting themselves up for potentially deep playoff runs come January. Meanwhile, the picture is becoming more clear about which players will be considered for individual awards such as MVP and Rookie of the Year.

NFL Award Leaders Through The First 9 Weeks

CJ STROUD. 470 PASSING YARDS (NFL rookie record)

5 TOUCHDOWNS

GAME-WINNING DRIVE WITH 46 SECONDS LEFT. pic.twitter.com/aFJY6eEr1B — NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2023

There are award races that will come down to the final couple of weeks, and others that are all but decided through the first nine games of the season.

Here are the current leaders for the major individual awards in the NFL, based on the betting lines provided at BetOnline.

MVP – Patrick Mahomes (+225)

Mahomes began the season as the favorite, but we have seen Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts take the top spot at various points throughout the year. But the Chiefs win over the Dolphins in Week 9 helped boost Mahomes back into the lead, and he will likely stay there through his team’s bye week.

Defensive Player of the Year – Micah Parsons (+175)

This has been a three-man race between Parsons, TJ Watt, and Myles Garrett all season long. Parsons is currently in the driver’s seat, but the chase is hotly contested. It will likely come down to the final week or two and depend heavily on the sack totals that each player finishes with.

Offensive Rookie of the Year – CJ Stroud (-500)

The heaviest of the favorites on the board at the moment, Stroud has been one of the top rookie quarterbacks that we have ever seen through the first half of a season in the NFL. Puka Nacua is the only other player on the board with a realistic shot, and he is sitting all the way down at +800.

Defensive Rookie of the Year – Jalen Carter (-400)

On the defensive side, Jalen Carter is almost as much a given to win Rookie of the Year as Stroud is. Devon Witherspoon has been putting up nice numbers, but Carter has been a force on Philadelphia’s defensive line. He has 4 sacks and 5 tackles for loss thus far.



Comeback Player of the Year – Damar Hamlin (+100)

Hamlin entered the year as the heavy favorite in the category, but he hasn’t taken a snap for Buffalo’s defense yet this year and has been a “healthy” scratch in 7 of the Bills’ 8 games. Tua Tagovailoa is inching closer, currently sitting at +300.