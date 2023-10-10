NFL Odds: Brock Purdy Is The Current MVP Favorite At BetOnline

Brock Purdy was one of the biggest stories of the weekend of the NFL, and has been ever since he became the team’s starter in Week 14 last season. He has yet to lose a regular season game, with the only blemish on his record being the NFC Championship, when he played for less than a quarter.

NFL Odds: Is Brock Purdy Really The MVP Favorite?

.@RSherman_25: “Brock Purdy should be the MVP of the National Football League.” RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/LhSHi25Q8B — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 9, 2023

His outstanding performance against the Cowboys on Sunday night helped solidify the 49ers as the best team in the league. The Eagles share a 5-0 record with San Francisco, but the 49ers have been far more dominant with more convincing victories. They are stout on the defensive side, and the offense, led by Purdy, is one of the most efficient and high-powered in the NFL.

Purdy was 17 for 24 on the night, with 252 yards passing and an impressive 4 touchdown tosses. His rating for the game was 144.4, and he has yet to throw an interception so far this season. Not bad for a second-year guy who was a 7th round pick.



The media, and oddsmakers, are starting to take notice. Purdy and the 49ers were the lead story on essentially every morning sports show in America on Monday, and for good reason. They also took a commanding lead on the board for shortest odds to win the Super Bowl, and one outlet even has Brock Purdy as the current favorite to win the NFL MVP award.

Movement All Over The Board After Week 5

When it comes to losing, Brock Purdy, um … doesn’t. @49ers pic.twitter.com/LzOoToeiVZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 9, 2023

According to BetOnline, Purdy has a +375 designation to be the one to take home the hardware. That number edges out Patrick Mahomes at +425, and Tua Tagovailoa, who had regained the lead for a time yesterday before the 49ers took the field.

Jalen Hurts is still in the mix at +600, and Josh Allen, who saw his number grow slightly yesterday after a tough loss to the Jaguars, rounds out the top-5 at +700.

The rest of the candidates on the board are considered long shots through five weeks. Justin Herbert stands at +1600, and Trevor Lawrence at +1800.

Purdy’s teammate, who was gaining unlikely MVP consideration last week, is still hanging around. No running back has won the most valuable award since 2012, but Christian McCaffrey’s hot start to the season has him sitting at +2000.

