NFL Odds: 3 Value Prop Bets For Dolphins vs. Chiefs via BetOnline

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
There are a handful of important and intriguing matchups that are scheduled across the NFL for this weekend, with some must-see action in every time slot beginning at 9:30am Eastern. That early morning game will be played in Frankfurt, Germany, and will feature a meeting between the two top teams in the AFC.

NFL Odds: 3 Value Proposition Bets For Chiefs vs. Dolphins Game

It is technically a home game for the Chiefs, and would have been played in Kansas City if it weren’t for the NFL’s International Series. It will instead be played inside Frankfurt Stadium, and the defending champions will be taking on the 6-2 Miami Dolphins and their high-powered offense.

It will be one of the premier matchups of the week, if not the season, and will have plenty of people tuning in earlier than usual to catch some of the action.

Here are three value proposition bets for Sunday’s matchup between the Dolphins and Chiefs, provided by BetOnline:

Jaylen Waddle More Catches Than Travis Kelce (+213)

Travis Kelce is of course the main target for the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and Tyreek Hill commands much of the attention in terms of targets in Miami’s offense. But Jaylen Waddle is having something of a mid-season resurgence for the Dolphins after a bit of a slow start. Waddle caught a total of 17 passes in the first four games that he played in, but has caught 20 in the last three. Kelce is of course a threat to have double-digit catch totals on any given Sunday, but has three games of 6 or fewer grabs so far. A +213 designation is a good value to bet on Waddle having a big day with the defense honed in on Hill.

Bet on Waddle More Catches Than Kelce (+213) at BetOnline

Isiah Pacheco 85+ Rushing Yards AND Chiefs Win (+340)

The Chiefs don’t have one of the better rushing attacks in the NFL, but they may have to lean on their running backs a bit in Sunday’s game. The Dolphins had All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey return from the IR after missing the first 7 games of the season, and he had an immediate impact in last week’s game. Xavien Howard might be healthy enough to go as well, which would give Miami’s secondary a dynamic they haven’t had yet this season.

Andy Reid may recognize the new duo and choose to use the running game more, as the Dolphins rush defense in ranked 17th in terms of yards allowed. Isiah Pacheco has only gone over 85 yards once so far this season, but he has a chance to this Sunday, and the Chiefs will likely win if he is able to get to that mark.

Bet on Pacheco 85+ Yards + Cheifs Win (+340) at BetOnline

Jeff Wilson 1+ Touchdowns AND Dolphins Win (+450)

Running back Jeff Wilson missed the first four games of the year while recovering from injury, and hasn’t had much of an impact in the last two games for the Dolphins. But the players coming out of Miami’s backfield always have a chance of getting into the end zone with the #1 rushing attack in the NFL. Week 9 might be the week that Wilson sees an increased work load, and if he gets into the end zone and the Dolphins win, you can nab it at a 4.5/1 value.

Bet on Jeff Wilson 1+TD + Dolphins Win (+450) at BetOnline
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
