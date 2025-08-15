NFL

NFL insider called Rashee Rice's delayed disciplinary hearing 'odd'

Zach Wolpin
Chiefs WR Rashee Rice pleaded guilty on July 17, 2025, to a DUI from a car crash in 2024. With this news happening midway through the summer, many expected Rice to miss the first few games of the 2025 season. 

However, the NFL has scheduled Rashee Rice’s disciplinary hearing for September 30. Conveniently making him available for the Chiefs’ first four games. They face the Chargers, Eagles, Giants, and Ravens. NFL insider Mike Florio called it “odd” that the league is waiting until the season has started for his disciplinary hearing.

Rashee Rice’s delayed disciplinary hearing has raised questions around the NFL


NBC Sports’ Mike Florio is not your typical NFL insider. He practiced law for 18 years and has since made a career in sports media. Florio dives deep into reports and stories to find the truth. On Thursday, Florio released an article detailing the Rashee Rice delayed disciplinary hearing.

He detailed that Vikings WR Jordan Addison was cited for a DUI and pleaded guilty on July 17. That was the same day Chiefs WR Rashee Rice pleaded guilty to a pair of felonies. Despite having a lesser misdemeanor charge, Addison was suspended by the NFL before Rice. Minnesota’s young WR will miss the first three games of the 2025 season.

While Addison is out, Rashee Rice is conveniently available for Kansas City. NFL insider Mike Florio doesn’t understand why the league has delayed Rice’s disciplinary hearing. He argued that the league is making sure rice is available for the three high-profile games the Chiefs have in the first four weeks. Kansas City starts the season on the road in Brazil for a neutral-site game with the Chargers.

In Week 2, the Chiefs are at home to face the Philadelphia Eagles, a Super Bowl rematch. For Week 3, the Chiefs are back at home to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Rashee Rice will be available for all of those contests. Mike Florio reported that he believes Rashee Rice’s suspension will be six-to-ten weeks. We’ll know how much time Rice will miss when he has his disciplinary hearing on September 30.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

