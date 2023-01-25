NFL

NFL Honors: Finalists Announced For Offensive & Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Kyle Curran
2 min read
NFL Honors
NFL Honors
Finalists for the Associated Press’ 2022 NFL awards for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year have been revealed today. 

The awards will be given out at the NFL Honors show on the Thursday before the Super Bowl.

AP Offensive Rookie Of The Year

  • Brock Purdy, 49ers QB
  • Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks RB
  • Garrett Wilson, Jets WR

Purdy has had a sensational first season in San Francisco, and has passed for 1374 yards, with 13 touchdowns and has been a key part of the 49ers’ offense.

Wilson has also had a stellar season with the Jets, and led all rookies with 83 catches for 1103 yards.

Meanwhile Walker III’s rushing yards led the way in the league with 1050.

AP Defensive Rookie Of The Year

  • Sauce Gardner, Jets CB
  • Aidan Hutchinson, Lions DE
  • Tariq Woolen, Seahawks CB

Gardner had an incredible first season with the Jets, with two interceptions, and 75 tackles in his 17 games played.

As for Hutchinson, he lead all rookies for the season in sacks with an impressive 9.5, and had three interceptions with 52 tackles.

And Woolen is also a strong candidate for the award, and led the NFL in interceptions for the season and made 63 tackles for the year.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
