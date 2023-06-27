NFL

NFL: Dalvin Cook Has “Multiple Offers On The Table”, No Deadline For Signing

Anthony R. Cardenas
Dalvin Cook remains one of the biggest names available on the open market in the NFL this summer. According to reports, he won’t be making any rash decisions, despite having multiple offers on the table.

Dalvin Cook Is Taking His Time With His Decision

Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this year in a money-saving move. He has been one of the most productive running backs in the league over the last few years, qualifying for the Pro Bowl in each of the past 4. He had been a huge part of Minnesota’s offensive attack, but they will now ride with the far-cheaper Alexander Mattison. The Vikings were able to get out from under the final two years of Cook’s contract, which was set to pay him over $23 million for the remainder.

With the start of the 2023 NFL season more than two months away, it appears that Cook is in no rush to make a decision on his future. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero appeared on the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday and shared his thoughts on the situation.

Pelissero said that Cook has multiple offers on the table, as he is garnering plenty of interest around the league. While he does not go into specifics on which teams have made said offers, he does mention that the Dolphins, Jets, Broncos, and Patriots have all had reported interest at some point during the sweepstakes.

Miami Dolphins Are The Current Favorite

His personal social media activity gives us very little in the way of clues to where he might end up. He has publicly said that being in Miami would be the “perfect fit”, and he has retweets and quote tweets on his Twitter feed from the past week that show positive reaction to the thought of him joining the Patriots and Jets.

Depending on which outlet you choose, the Miami Dolphins are the team that the oddsmakers believe is most likely to land the star running back. Apart from his own quotes about the fit, there are certain things that could lure him to South Florida, most notably that he was born and raised in the area.

Dalvin Cook is expected to demand top dollar for his services, so look for there to be a long negotiation process coming over the next few weeks.

