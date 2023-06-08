The writing has been on the wall for Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings for some time, and the team is now planning on releasing the Pro Bowl running back, according to reports.

Cook spent the first 6 years of his NFL career with the Vikings, and was one of the most productive backs in football over the last four. He has eclipsed 1,100 rushing yards in each of those seasons, and caught 170 balls over that span, racking up 1,399 receiving yards. In combining air and ground attacks, Cook had scored 46 touchdowns since the start of the 2019 season. He has qualified for the Pro Bowl in each of those years.

The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two of the teams that are expected to have an interest in signing running back Dalvin Cook once he officially is released, per sources. There likely will be others, but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

But his time in Minnesota has expired. The Vikings have another running back on their roster that they will turn to to carry the load in the future, and the team wanted to get out from under Cook’s contract. They’ll take on $5.1 million in dead cap money for 2023-24, but they’ll have themselves nearly $9 million with the release.

While the reports are widespread, there has been no official decision made. The team has reportedly alerted Cook to the fact that they’ll release him, but they’re going to spend the day trying to find one last ditch effort to trade him.

Where Will Dalvin Cook Play Next Season?

If they don’t find a trade partner, there will be no shortage of interested teams on the open market. Where might Dalvin Cook end up playing next season? Here are the listed favorites according to BetOnline.ag:

Miami Dolphins (+100)

It has been reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins will be two teams that have heavy interest in Cook, and the latter is listed as the heavy favorite.

The Dolphins have long been linked to Cook given their affinity for game-breaking skill position players and Cook’s connection to the area. He was born and raised in South Florida, has in the past has expressed interest in wanting to come and play for his hometown team.

Miami isn’t exactly desperate for running back help, as they re-signed both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. in the offseason as well as added a rookie in the draft. But they wouldn’t pass up the prospect of signing a perennial Pro Bowler to add to the mix, and they’ll have some extra cash after the release of Byron Jones last week.

Dalvin Cook Next Team Odds Play Dolphins +100 Jets +250 Bills +500 Cowboys +1000 Bengals +1000

New York Jets (+250)

The Jets have been keeping up in this off-season’s arms race, and will be one of the most watched and talked about teams in the league in 2023-24. They have a solid running back in Breece Hall, who was performing well but had his rookie season cut short due to injury. But there isn’t a whole lot of firepower behind him on the depth chart, and adding a veteran like Dalvin Cook in a season with so much promise would be a cherry on top for fans of New York.

Buffalo Bills (+500)

We are apparently keeping with an AFC East theme when it comes to the favorites to land Cook. The Bills will certainly be an interesting team to watch in these sweepstakes, given their overall situation. They’ve had one of the better offenses in the game over the last few years, but a consistent rushing attack has been one of the missing pieces. Devin Singletary is gone, and Dalvin Cook’s brother James is now listed as the starter.

Would he come and join his sibling in Buffalo’s backfield? Cook is currently listed at +500 to become a member of the Bills.

