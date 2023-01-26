New York Jets Hire Nathaniel Hackett As Offensive Coordinator

The New York Jets head have hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator, after interviewing more than 15 candidates.

Hackett is an experienced NFL coordinator, and joins the Jets after one season as head coach of the Broncos. Denver didn’t have their greatest season in the league, and finished bottom of AFC West with only five wins on the season.

The Broncos didn’t have the greatest offense, and fell to last in the league for it, despite bringing in veteran QB Russel Wilson ahead of the season.

However, over the years Hackett has helped field a top-10 scoring offense three times, and his offense has helped three teams to Conference Championship games, back in 2017 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and twice in consecutive years with the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020.

Jets interviewed more than 15 offensive coordinator candidates before hiring Nathaniel Hackett, who once helped lead a top-five, points-scored offense in Jacksonville to the AFC Championship Game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2023

Hackett is also familiar with head coach Saleh, and worked with him under Doug Marrone in 2015-16 at Jacksonville, when Saleh was the Jags’ linebackers coach and Hackett was the QB’s coach.