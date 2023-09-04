The New England Patriots don’t exactly have the most talented of rosters, and one of their most recognizable names could face some serious injury issues is reports about him are correct.

Patriots Rumors: Serious Concern About Juju Smith-Schuster

Juju Smith-Schuster signed with the Patriots over the summer in hopes of being one of their top receivers. There isn’t a huge amount of talent at the position for the team, with last year’s yardage leader in Jakobi Meyers gone off to play for the Raiders. Left are DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne, who combined to put up less than 1,000 yards in 2022.

Enter: Smith-Schuster. He will be entering his 7th year in the NFL when the season starts, and is far removed from his days as a dominant and productive wide receiver. In fact, he has eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark just one time in his career, all the way back in 2018 when he was catching passes from Ben Roethlisberger.

But the Patriots had high hopes that he could regain that form, or at least be a piece like he was last season with the Chiefs. Smith-Schuster spent one year in Kansas City, but was able to have a career revival of sorts, and was on the squad that was victorious in Super Bowl LVII. He put up 933 yards on the year, his highest total since that 1,000+ season, and even caught 7 passes in the Super Bowl.

Patriots Are Thin At The Skill Positions

He almost didn’t play in that game, and doing so may have an effect on the rest of his career. In last year’s AFC Championship game against the Bengals, Smith-Schuster suffered a knee injury and had to be removed from the game. He worked extensively to try and be ready for the Super Bowl, which he was, but the repaired knee might not be so repaired after all.

According to a report that was released over this past weekend, Juju Smith-Schuster’s knee is “a mess” and “could explode at any point”. This comes from senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, who says that the team might need to keep an extra receiver on the roster in case the worst happens with Juju.

The other receivers on the team’s current roster aside from Bourne and Parker are special team’s specialist Mathew Slater and two rookie late round picks. Good luck to Mac Jones.

