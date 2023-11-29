Tonight, the Wizards will be on the road to face their division rival, the Magic. Washington is 3-14 this season and they’ve lost nine of their last 10 games. They snapped a nine-game losing streak on Monday night with a 126-107 road win vs. the Pistons. The Wizards have lost their all-star talent in Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal. It’s been a tough season for the Wizards so far who are struggling to find an identity as a team.

Then there are the Magic who have been a surprise team in the 2023-24 season. Orlando is 12-5 through their first 17 games, good enough for third place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic have won eight of their last nine games and are on an eight-game win streak. Paolo Banchero has been a workhorse for the Magic this season, leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists. They’ll be at home tonight to face the Wizards.

Can the Wizards go on the road tonight and steal a game from the red-hot Magic?

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Wizards vs. Magic game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Wizards vs. Magic game

1. Jordan Poole Under 17.5 points @ (-115) via BetOnline

After four seasons with the Warriors, Jordan Poole was traded to the Wizards this off-season. His time with Golden State had gone stale and both sides needed to move on. Poole is getting a second chance to prove he’s worth the $100+ the Warriors signed him for before the start of the 2022-23 season. His scoring numbers are down this season, and Poole might be playing a bit too free.

The 24-year-old takes some questionable shots and that’s why he’s shooting less than 30 percent from beyond the arc in 2023-24. Additionally, his field goal percentage is below 40 as well. Tonight, his O/U for points is set at (17.5) vs. the Magic. Poole has gone under that number in nine of his 16 games played this season.

2. Paolo Banchero Over 35.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (-110) via BetOnline

Through Orlando’s first 17 games of the season, the Magic are out to an impressive 12-5 record. They’re currently on an eight-game win streak. Playing extremely well for Orlando over this win streak has been PF Paolo Banchero. The 21-year-old is leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists this season. After taking him first overall in the 2022 Draft, Banchero has been an elite player for the Magic.

Tonight, his O/U for points, rebounds, and assists are set at (35.5) vs. the Wizards. Banchero has gone over that number in nine of his 17 games this season and is always stuffing the stat sheet for the Magic. He’s shooting (.436) percent from beyond the arc this season, a huge jump from where he was as a rookie last season. The big man is already a polished scorer and has the skill level to be an all-time great.

3. Kyle Kuzma Over 2.5 threes @ (+104) via BetoOnline

Kyle Kuzma is currently in his third season with the Wizards and he’s arguably their best player on the team. He’s the only player for Washington who averages over 20+ points per game in 2023-24. Kuzma is having an incredible start to the season and is on pace to have one of the best statistical seasons of his career. His (23.4) points per game and (.471) field-goal percentage are both career highs for the 28-year-old.

Additionally, his (.363) three-point percentage is the second-highest of his career and his best since his rookie season in 2017-18. Tonight, his O/U for three-pointers made is set at (2.5) vs. the Magic. Kuzma has gone over that number in seven games this season and four of his last eight. Look for Kuzma to have a big game tonight if the Wizards want to have any chance at winning.