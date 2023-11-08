Tonight, the San Antonio Spurs will be on the road at 7:30 p.m. EST to face the New York Knicks. Both teams are 3-4 coming into this contest. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are currently on a two-game losing streak. Their last game was a 152-111 loss on the road to the Pacers.

For the Knicks, they won their last matchup on Monday, 119-97 vs. the Clippers at home. Jalen Brunson is leading the team with (22.1) points per game this season. Mitchell Robinson leads the team with (12.4) rebounds per game and will have a big matchup tonight vs. Victor Wembanyama. Robinson is an excellent defender, but Wembanyam’s size has been hard for most players to stop.

Victor Wembanyama will play his first career game at MSG tonight when the Spurs face the Knicks

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Spurs vs. Knicks game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Knicks game on ESPN

1. Julius Randle Over 4.5 assists @ (+117) via BetOnline

This season, Julius Randle is leading the Knicks with (4.9) assists per game. Jalen Brunson is averaging (4.6) rebounds per contest, but Randle has a slight advantage. The 28-year-old is doing a little bit of everything for the Knicks to start the season. Randle is averaging (15.6) points, (10.4) rebounds, and a team-leading (4.9) assists per game. New York is 3-4 through their first seven games of 2023-24.

Tonight, Randle’s O/U for assists is set at (4.5) vs. the Spurs. He’s gone over that number in three of his seven games played this season. Randle averaged a career-high (6.0) assists per game in 2020-21 and could smash that number if he continues to find his teammates. The Knicks will host the Spurs tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST.

2. Victor Wembanyama over 30.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (-110) via BetOnline

There’s no question that San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama is one of the most popular players in the NBA. It’s not every day that you see someone his size with such talent and skill. Through his first seven games as a rookie, Wembanyama is third in the NBA with (2.6) blocks per game. Additionally, he’s averaging (19.4) points, (8.4) rebounds, (1.7) assists, and (1.3) steals per game.

Heading into his first game at MSG, Wembanyama’s O/U for points, rebounds, and assists is set at (30.5) vs. the Knicks. He’s gone over that number three times already this season. Wemby had 38/10/2 along with two blocks and one steal last Thursday vs. Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. The 19-year-old is a special player who’s always drawing attention from the media.

3. Immanuel Quickley Under 1.5 made threes @ (-106) via BetOnline

Last season, Immanuel Quickley played in 81 of New York’s 82 games and made 21 starts. The 24-year-old is a solid backup PG/SG for the Knicks who can be plugged into the starting lineup when needed. This season, Quickley is averaging (14.6) points per game, but his three-point percentage has been down in 2023-24. Quicljey \

He shot (.370) percent from being the arc last year and is shooting (.324) in seven games this season. It’s still early, but Knicks fans don’t like seeing his three-point efficiency drop. Quickley’s O/U for three’s made is at (1.5) tonight. Taking the under is a smart play vs. the Spurs. He’s gone under that number in five of his seven games this season.