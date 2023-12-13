The Pacers will be on the road tonight to face the Bucks for the third time in 2023-24. Indiana has a 2-0 season series lead against Milwaukee. They are 13-8 this season and are on a four-game win streak. Tyrese Haliburton has his team at 5th in the Eastern Conference. Haliburton is having another breakout season for the Pacers, leading the NBA with (12.3) assists per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are 16-7 heading into this matchup against the Pacers. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference and is coming off a win in their last game vs. Chicago. Without Jrue Holiday this season, the Bucks have lost some defensive intensity. However, the team is finding new ways to win games and still look like a championship contender in the East. The Pacers vs. Bucks game will tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Can Milwaukee pick up their first win of the season vs. the Pacers tonight?

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Pacers vs. Bucks game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Bucks game

1. Brook Lopez Over 14.5 points @ (-108) via BetOnline

Veteran center Brook Lopez is currently in his 16th professional season and his sixth with the Milwaukee Bucks. At 35 years old, Lopez is still playing at a high level for the Bucks and is doing what he can to help the team win. He’s started all 23 games for Milwaukee this season, averaging (13.7) points, (5.9) rebounds, (1.5) assists, and a league-leading (2.8) blocks.

Tonight, his O/U for points is set at (14.5) vs. the Pacers. Lopez has gone over that number seven times this season. He also had over 14.5 points in Milwaukee’s last matchup vs. the Pacers. Myles Turner is the only player for Indiana who could give Lopez trouble. Other than that, he should be in line to have a big game.

2. Tyrese Haliburton Over 12.5 assists @ (-103) via BetOnline

In his second full season with the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton is flourishing. He was named a first-time all-star last season and the 23-year-old has built off that momentum. Haliburton was just shy of leading the league’s assists in 2022-23 and there’s no surprise he’s doing it this season with (12.3) per game. His ability to get his score and keep his teammates involved is top tier in the NBA in 2023-24.

Haliburton’s O/U for assists is at (12.5) vs. the Bucks. He’s gone over that number in 11 of his 19 games played this season. It’s been a hot start to the 2023 season for the pride of Oshkosh, Wisconsin. In his last game against Milwaukee, Haliburton had 15 assists along with 27 points and seven rebounds.

3. Malik Beasley Over 2.5 made threes @ (-130) via BetOnline

Malik Beasley is currently in his 8th professional season and his first with Milwaukee. The 27-year-old has been a full-time starter for the Bucks this season after they lost Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen. Beasley is back-court partners with Damian Lillard who is also in his first season with Milwaukee. For his career, his three-point percentage is at (.383).

This season, Beasley is well over that number knocking down his outside shots at a (.464) percent clip. That is the best three-point percentage of his career and he’s playing at an elite level for the Bucks. He’s had over (2.5) threes in 13 of his 23 games played for Milwaukee in 2023-24.