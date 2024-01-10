Tonight, the Nuggets will be on the road to face the Jazz for their second matchup of the season. At the end of October, Denver was at home and beat Utah 110-102. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are 26-12 coming into this game. That is third in the Western Conference. The Nuggets are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

For the Jazz, they’re 18-20 this season, 11th in the Western Conference. Once again this season, Lauri Markkanen is leading the team in scoring with (23.5) points per game. Utah is also 8-2 in their last 10 games and has been playing well. The Jazz will need a strong team performance if they want a chance at beating the Nuggets.

The Nuggets will be on the road to face the Jazz at 10:00 p.m. EST

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Nuggets vs. Jazz game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Jazz game on ESPN

1. Nikola Jokic Over 24.5 points @ (-124) via BetOnline

When his career is over, Nikola Jokic will go down as one of the greatest centers in NBA history. The 28-year-old has already accomplished so much in his nine seasons with the Nuggets. Jokic is a two-time MVP, five-time all-star, and an NBA champion. For the past four seasons in a row, Jokic has averaged a double-double. He’s also averaged over 9+ assists per game in each of his last two seasons. Jokic is third all-time in career triple-doubles (116) and has the second-most of any active player.

Tonight, his O/U for points is set at (24.5) vs. the Jazz. Jokic has gone over this number in 23 of his 37 games this season. However, the former second-round pick is coming off a rough game offensively. While he did have 16 assists, Jokic only scored four points in a 131-114 win vs. the Pistons on Sunday.

2. Lauri Markkanen Over 30.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (-126) via BetOnline

After being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, Lauri Markkanen has made a nice career for himself. He played four seasons with Chicago, one with Cleveland, and is in his second season with the Jazz. Markkanen had a breakout year in 2022-23, averaging a career-high in points, rebounds, and assists per game. The 26-year-old earned his first all-star selection and was the NBA Most Improved Player in 2022-23.

Markkanen is having another strong season with the Jazz, averaging (23.5) points, (8.6) rebounds, and (1.6) assists per game. His O/U for points, rebounds, and assists is set at (30.5) vs. the Nuggets. He’s gone over that number in 15 of his 28 games played in 2023-24. Utah will be looking for revenge after losing to Denver earlier this season.

3. Jamal Murray Over 6.5 assists @ (-127) via BetOnline

So far this season, Jamal Murray has played in 24 of Denver’s 38 games. He missed some time early on in 2023-24 with a hamstring injury, Since then, Murray has been healthy and has Denver winning games. The 26-year-old is averaging (20.6) points, (4.0) rebounds, and (6.2) assists per game. His (.417) three-point percentage is a new career-high for Murray.

He’s second on the team in assists per game this season behind the MVP favorite, Nikola Jokic. Murray’s O/U for assists is set at (6.50 vs. the Jazz. Murray has gone over that number in eight of his 24 games played this season. Against the Jazz earlier this season, Murray had 14 assists in a 110-102 win.