Tonight, the Nuggets and Clippers will meet for the third time this season. In their first two meetings, Denver won both times. They most recently played on November 27 and lost 113-104 at home. The Clippers are currently 9-10 this season and have gone 4-3 in their last seven games. Consistently winning is not something Los Angeles has done a lot of this year.

For Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, the team is 14-7 this season. That is good enough for third place in the Eastern Conference. In their last eight games, the team has gone 5-3 and has been dealing with injuries. Jokic never waivers and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to win the game. This is now the second season in a row that he’s averaging just shy of a triple-double. Denver are underdogs on the road tonight, (+1) vs. the Clippers.

Can Nikola Jokic lead the Nuggets to a win tonight vs. the Clippers?

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Nuggets vs. Clippers game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Clippers game on ESPN

1. Nikola Jokic Over 9.5 assists @ (-118) via BetOnline

For the last three to four seasons, it’s hard to argue that Nikola Jokic has not been the most dominant player in the NBA. The five-time all-star is soft-spoken and lets his play do the talking. When opponents play the 28-year-old, they know it’s going to be a long game. This season, he’s averaging (29.0) points, league-leading (12.8) rebounds, (9.8) assists, and (1.2) steals per game. There are not many players in the NBA who put up those numbers on a nightly basis.

Tonight, his O/U for assists is set at (9.5) vs. the Clippers. Jokic has gone over that number in four of his last six games, including his last three in a row. He’s had at least 14 assists in each of his last three games. Expect to see the big man have another one of those performances on primetime vs. LA.

2. Paul George Over 23.5 points @ (-118) via BetOnline

The Los Angeles Clippers have a lot of mouths to feed on offense this season and there’s only one basketball. They’ve been adjusting to life with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook playing together. Even with all that talent on one roster, George is still leading the team with (23.5) points per game in 2023-24.

His O/U for points is set at (23.5) vs. the Nuggets. He’s gone over that number in 10 of his 19 games played this season. George has also played the Nuggets twice this season. In their first meeting, he had 35 and then had just six points the last time they met. He’ll be looking to have a bounce-back performance this time around.

3. Michael Porter Jr. Over 24.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (-113) via BetOnline

This season, Michael Porter Jr.’s (17.4) points per game are the second-most on the team. Only Nikola Jokic’s (29.0) points per game are more for any Denver player this season. In previous years, MPJ had missed time due to injury. For just the second time in his career in 2022-23, he played in over 60 games. So far this season, Porter Jr. has played and started in all 21 of Denver’s games.

Tonight, his O/U for points, rebounds, and assists are set at (24.5) vs. the Clippers. Porter Jr. has gone over that number in 15 of his 21 games played this season. There’s a chance that Aaron Gordon won’t play tonight. If that happens, MPJ could have the ball in his hands more than he usually does.