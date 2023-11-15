Tonight, the Bucks will be on the road to face the Raptors for their second matchup this season. In their first game, Toronto won 130-111 at home vs. Milwaukee. This season, the Bucks are 6-4 and are coming off a win on Monday night vs. the Bulls, 118-109.

For the Raptors, they are 5-5 this season and are also coming off a win in their last game played. Toronto was at home vs. the Wizards and beat them 111-107. The Raptors have been slow on offense this season, averaging (108.2) points per game. That is the second-fewest in the league in 2023-24. With a first-year head coach, the Raptors still have a lot of things they need to work on.

The Bucks will be on the road tonight to face the Raptors for the second matchup of the 2023-24 season

Ahead of Wednesday's matchup, we'll look at the best prop bets for the Bucks vs. Raptors game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Raptors game

1. Pascal Siakam Under 23.5 points @ (-110) via BetOnline

In the 2023-24 season, the Toronto Raptors are struggling to find consistency on offense. They have the second-lowest scoring offense out of 30 teams. Last year, Pascal Siakam’s (24.2) points per game led the team, but the two-time all-star’s scoring numbers are down in 2023-24. Through 10 games this season, Siakam is averaging (19.5) points per game, his lowest average since the 2018-19 season.

Tonight, his O/U for points scored is at (23.5) vs. the Bucks. Siakam has gone under that number in seven of his ten games played in 2023-24. His three-point efficiency is down to start the year and it’s hurt his scoring average. He’s hitting his shots from beyond the arc at (.250) percent in his first 10 games. That’s well below his career (.325) average as a Raptor.

2. Giannis Antetolounmpo Over 46.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (-115) via BetOnline

Even with Damian Lillard on the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is still their best player. Lillard is an elite guard, but he cannot do the things that Giannis can. The two-time league MVP is one of the most dominant players to step on the court. His defensive skills are unmatched and he’s slowly but surely become a threat on offense as well.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will be on the road tonight in Toronto. His O/U for points, rebounds, and assists are set at (46.5) vs. the Raptors. He’s only gone over that number in four of his ten games played this season. However, Giannis has gone over that number in four of his last five games. The 28-year-old has been trending in the right direction lately after a slower start offensively.

3. Dennis Schroder Over (6.5) assists @ (-127) via BetOnline

This year, Dennis Schroder is playing for his sixth different team in 11 professional seasons in the NBA. It’s his first with the Raptors and he’s thriving in the lead PG role. Schroder is averaging a career-high (7.7) assists per game this season. That leads Toronto and is also seventh in the NBA. For the first time since 2020-21, Schroder is averaging at least 32 minutes per game.

Tonight, his O/U for assists is set at (6.5) vs. the Bucks. He’s gone over that number in six of his 10 games played for Toronto in 2023. However, he’s failed to have over 6.5 in each of his last four games. Look for Schroder to get back on track and have a big game vs. Milwaukee. The last time they matched up this season, Schroder had 11 assists.