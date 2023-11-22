Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks will be on the road to face the Boston Celtics. This will be their first of four meetings this season between two of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are currently on a five-game win streak and they have a 10-4 record through 14 games. His (30.2) points and (10.2) rebounds per game lead Milwaukee this season.

For Jayson Tatum and the Celtics, they have a league-best 11-3 record this season and are coming off just their third loss of the season. They were beaten 121-118 by the Hornets in OT. Before that, Boston had won their last six games in a row. Tonight will be the first time that Jrue Holiday gets to play against his former team that he won a ring with. He’s leading the Celtics with (5.1) assists per game in 2023.

Milwaukee will be on the road tonight to face the Celtics



Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Bucks vs. Celtics game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Celtics game on ESPN

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 29.5 points @ (-109) via BetOnline

For the second straight season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging over 30+ points per game. The two-time MVP continues to develop his craft and he gets better every season. Antetokounmpo is extremely tough to stop on offense and he’s arguably the best defender in the NBA right now. All of that makes him one of the most gifted stars who graces the NBA hardwood each night.

His O/U for points is set at (29.5) vs. the Celtics. Giannis has gone over that number in seven of his 13 games played this season and five of his last six. Expect to see Kristaps Porzingis of Boston be an anchor down low trying to stop Antetokounmpo all night. It won’t be easy for him to do.

2. Derrick White Over 4.5 assists @ (-132) via BetOnline

Without Marcus Smart on the team this season, Derrick White has become a full-time starter for the Celtics. Last season, he played in all 82 games for the Celtics and made 7o starts. White has started in all 11 games he’s played in 2023-24. The 29-year-old is averaging (4.5) assists per game, second on the team this season behind Jrue Holiday.

Tonight, White’s O/U for assists is set at (4.5) vs. the Bucks. He’s gone over that number in six of his 11 games played this season. Additionally, White has had over 4.5 assists in five of his last seven games. Four and a half assists per game is the second-highest average of White’s career, his most with the Celtics.

3. Damian Lillard Over 3.5 three-pointers @ (-110) via BetOnline

In his first season with the Bucks, Damian Lillard is adjusting to his new role. Lillard had spent the previous 11 seasons with the Trail Blazer and was almost always the team’s primary scorer. However, that’s not the case with Milwaukee this season. After averaging (32.1) points per game last season, the veteran PG is down to (24.6) in 2023-24.

Additionally, his three-point accuracy has been off to start the season. Lillard is a career (.372) percent shooter from beyond the arc. In 12 games played this season, he’s shooting (.327) percent from beyond the arc. Lillard is capable of having a much better percentage than that. He’ll continue to adjust to his role with the Bucks and get back into his normal groove.