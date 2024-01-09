Tonight, the Raptors will be on the road for their first of two meetings against the Lakers. Toronto is 15-21 coming into this game against Los Angeles. Since trading for R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quikcley, the Raptors have gone 3-1. First-year head coach Darko Rajakovic is still trying to find consistency with Toronto.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 18-19 heading into their game on Tuesday vs. the Raptors. LeBron James and the Lakers are 3-7 in their last 10 games but are coming off a 106-103 win vs. the Clippers. Wins have not come easily for the Lakers in 2023-24. Coming into this game, the team is 10th in the Western Conference and will look to continue improving their record. Los Angeles was in a similar position last season.

Toronto will be on the road tonight to face Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. EST

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Raptors vs. Lakers game

1. Anthony Davis Over 13.5 rebounds @ (-103) via BetOnline

Anthony Davis is currently in his 12th professional season, his fifth with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 30-year-old is averaging (25.2) points and (12.5) rebounds per game. Davis has only missed two games this season. Additionally, his (2.6) blocks per game are the highest of his career with the Lakers and since 2017-18. It’s his second season in a row averaging over (12.0) rebounds per game.

Tonight, his O/U for rebounds is set at (13.5) vs. the Raptors. Davis has gone over that number in 15 of his 35 games played this season. He had 17 rebounds in a game last week in a loss to the Miami Heat. It’s been another impressive season for Davis, but the Lakers would like to have a better record. They’re a much better team than their 18-19 record heading into Tuesday’s contest vs. Toronto.

2. R.J. Barrett Over 17.5 points @ (-126) via BetOnline

Less than two weeks ago, the Raptors and Knicks made a trade. Toronto sent O.G. Anunoby to the Knicks in exchange for R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. In the four games they’ve played for the Raptors, the team is 3-1. Barrett’s scoring numbers are up since joining the Raptors. He was averaging (18.2) points per game with the Knicks. That number is up to (21.0) points per game with Toronto.

His O/U for points is set at (17.5) vs. the Lakers. Barrett has gone over that number in 14 of his 30 games played this season. Additionally, he’s gone over that number in two of his four games with the Raptors. Toronto will need a big performance from Barrett and the rest of his teammates if they want to beat the Lakers.

3. LeBron James Over 7.5 assists @ (-130) via BetOnline

At 39 years old, LeBron James is not showing any real signs of slowing time. Maybe his energy level is where it was in his prime, but the four-time NBA Champion still dominates each time he steps on the court. James’ (25.2) points per game are the lowest of his career since 2015-16 when he was with Cleveland. His rebounding numbers are down slightly in 2023-24, but his (7.4) assists per game leads the team.

Tonight, his O/U for assists is set at (7.5) vs. the Raptors. James has gone over that number in 14 of his 34 games played this season. In 58 career games vs. Toronto, King James averages (7.6) assists per contest. He also averages (27.2) points per game in his career vs. the Raptors. Both Anthony Davis and LeBron average (25.2) points per game this season.