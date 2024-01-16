Tonight, the Kings will be on the road for their third of five meetings vs. the Suns this season. Sacramento won both of their previous matchups this season vs. Phoenix. At 23-16, the Kings are fifth in the Western Conference. They are 6-4 in their last 10 and are on a two-game losing streak.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are 21-18 this season. Eighth in the Western Conference, Phoenix is 7-3 in their last 10 and are on a two-game win streak. The Suns have had to deal with injuries early on this season. However, they’ve had their core group of players for the past few weeks and have been building chemistry.

The Kings will be on the road tonight to face the Suns at 9:00 p.m. EST

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Kings vs. Suns game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Kings vs. Suns game

1. Domantas Sabonis Over 12.5 rebounds @ (-115) via BetOnline

In his eighth professional season, Domantas Sabonis has been a consistent player for the Kings. It’s his second season in a row that he’d lead the league in rebounding. This is also his sixth season in a row averaging 12+ rebounds per game. The 27-year-old is also averaging (20.1) points and a career-high (7.8) assists per game this season. His (7.8) assists currently leads the team in 2023-24. Sabonis earned his third all-star selection last in 2022-23.

Tonight, his O/U for rebounds is set at (12.5) vs. the Suns. Sabonis has gone over that number in 18 of his 39 games played this season. Additionally, he’s gone over that number in one of his two games against the Suns already in 2023-24. His (12.7) rebounds per game are the most in the NBA.

2. Devin Booker Over 26.5 points @ (-115) via BetOnline

Through 39 games this season, the Suns are 22-18. That is eighth in a crowded Western Conference with several competitive teams. Devin Booker is currently in his ninth season with Phoenix. He was drafted 13th overall in 2015 and has been with the franchise ever since. In 2032-24, Booker is averaging (26.6) points, (4.9) rebounds, and a career-high (7.7) assists per game. Phoenix is extremely talented on offense with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Booker.

His O/U for points is set at (26.5) vs. the Kings. Booker has gone over that number in 17 of his 30 games played this season. Additionally, he’s gone over that number in one of his two games vs. the Kings in 2023-24. This season, he is playing (35.9) minutes per game, matching the previous career-high he set back in 2019-20.

3. De’Aaron Fox Over 2.5 made threes @ (-130) via BetOnline

The Sacramento Kings have an incredible all-star tandem in Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox. Both players mesh so well together and are the stars of their franchise. In 2023-24, Fox is averaging a career-high (27.8) points per game for the Kings. He’s also averaging (4.2) rebounds, (5.8) assists, and (1.6) steals per game. Additionally, Fox’s (.389) three-point percentage is also a new career-high.

Fox’s O/U for made threes is set at (2.5) vs. the Suns. The one-time all-star has gone over that number in 20 of his 33 games played this season. In two games vs. Phoenix this season, Fox has gone over that number in one of those contests. He will need a big game offensively if the Kings want to hand with a healthy Suns squad.