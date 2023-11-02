Betting

NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Raptors Vs. 76ers Game Via BetOnline

Zach Wolpin
After James Harden was recently traded to the Clippers, the 76ers have a few new additions to their roster. Philadelphia no longer has to worry about the drama he brings to the team. Through their first three games of the season, the Sixers are 2-1 and have won two straight. 

Joel Embiid leads the team with (31.0) points, (10.3) rebounds, (7.0) assists, and (3.0) blocks per game. For the Raptors, they are 2-3 this season through their first five games. They started the season with a win, lost three straight, and then beat Milwaukee last night at home. Scottie Barnes (20.8) points leads the Raptors so far in 2023-24.

The Raptors will be playing the second game of a back-to-back tonight in Philly vs. the 76ers

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Raptors vs. 76ers game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Raptors vs. 76ers

1. De’Anthony Melton Over 3.5 assists @ (-104) via BetOnline

With James Harden gone, head coach Nick Nurse has the opportunity to use a number of guards in a bigger role for the 76ers. De’Anthony Melton played in 77 games last season and made 58 starts. In 2023-24, Melton has started all three of the Sixers games so far. His three-point shooting is down to start the season, but he’s been making up for that as a passer.

Last season, the 25-year-old averaged (2.6) assists per game. Melton is now averaging a career-high (5.3) assists per game in 2023-24. Tonight, his O/U for assists is set at (3.5) vs. the Raptors. He’s gone over that number in all three of his games played this season. In his last game played, he had eight assists vs. the Trail Blazers.

Bet De’Anthony Melton Over 3.5  assists (-104) @ BetOnline

2. Dennis Schroder Over 1.5 threes @ (-109) via BetOnline

Veteran guard Dennis Schroder is now in his 11th professional season and is playing for his sixth different team. Schroder was with the Lakers last season and is now in his first year with the Raptors. He’s a starter for Toronto after they lost Fred VanVleet to the Rockets this offseason. The former first-round pick is leading the team with (9.2) assists per game in 2023-24, the fourth most per game in the NBA this season.

Schroder is also averaging (16.2) points per game for Toronto. He’s averaging (5.2) three-pointers attempted per game this season. Tonight, his O/U for three-pointers made is at (1.5) vs. the 76ers. The PG has made over 1.5 threes in four of his five games played. Taking his over for three-pointers made is a strong bet.

Bet Dennis Schroder Over 1.5  three-pointers (-109) @ BetOnline

3. Kelly Oubre Jr. Over (15.5) points @ (-112) via BetOnline

For the past two seasons, Kelly Oubre Jr. was with the Charlotte Hornets. He averaged a career-high (20.3) points per game last season and was a free agent. Oubre ended up signing a one-year deal with Philly and he’s fit in nicely so far. Through their first three games, the 27-year-old is averaging (19.0) points per game.

Tonight, his O/U for points is set at (15.5) vs. the Raptors. Oubre has gone over that number in two of his three games played this season. He failed to do it in the Sixers’ last game vs. the Trail Blazers. His season-high for points is 27 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bet Kelly Oubre Jr. Over 15.5 points (-112) @ BetOnline

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
