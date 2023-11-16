Tonight, the Brooklyn Nets will be on the road to face the Miami Heat for their second matchup of the season. In their first meeting, the Nets beat Miami, 109-105. Brooklyn is 6-5 this season and have gone 3-1 in their last four games. Cam Thomas leads the team with (26.9) points per game. However, the 22-year-old has missed Brooklyn’s last three games in a row with an ankle injury.

For the Heat, they started the 2023-24 season 1-4. Since then, Miami has won six straight games and has improved their record to 7-4. The Heat have three players this season who average at least 20 points per game. Head coach Erik Spoelstra has a lot of talent on his roster this year. Seventeen players have appeared in at least one game for the Heat in 2023-24. Miami is known for developing their talent from within and we’ve seen them do it time and time again over the years.

Mikal Bridges and the Nets will be on the road tonight to play Jimmy Butler and the Heat

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Nets vs. Heat game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Nets vs. Heat game on NBA TV

1. Bam Adebayo Over 21.5 points @ (-27) via BetOnline

For the first time in his career last season, Bam Adebayo averaged 20+ points per game. The 26-year-old continues to improve each season with the Heat and he’s done that again offensively in 2023-24. In 10 games played, he’s averaging a career-high (23.0) points per game. That leads all players on Miami’s roster this season.

Tonight, his O/U for points is set at (21.5) vs. the Nets. Adebayo has gone over that number in six of his ten games played in 2023-24. In his first matchup with Brooklyn this season, the two-time all-star finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Miami will need that kind of production again tonight if they want to beat the Nets.

2. Cam Johnson Over 2.5 made threes @ (-120) via BetOnline

After playing in Brooklyn’s first game of the season, Cam Johnson missed the next seven straight with a calf injury. Johnson was a part of the massive trade between the Suns and the Nets. Mikal Bridges and himself were shipped to Brooklyn and they’ve quickly become fan favorites. The 27-year-old is off to a slow start this season, but he’s only played in four of Brooklyn’s 11 games.

His O/U for three-pointers made is at (2.5) tonight vs. the Heat. For his career, Johnson shoots (.391) percent from beyond the arc. This season, that number is down to (.321). However, Johnson has plenty of time to improve upon that average and get back to his normal range closer to 40 percent. Johnson and the Nets will be on the road to face the Heat tonight.

3. Jimmy Butler Under 35.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (-130) via BetOnline

During the regular season, Jimmy Butler was a fine player for the Miami Heat. However, we all know he can become a different animal in the postseason and thrives under pressure. Over the last two regular seasons, Butler averaged around 21 points per game. In his last two postseason appearances, he’s averaging over 27 points per game.

Tonight, his O/U for points, rebounds, and assists are set at (35.5) vs. the Nets. Butler has gone under that number in seven of his nine games played this season. When Miami and Brooklyn met earlier this season, Butler finished the game with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. Under the 35.5 number, it’s set for tonight.