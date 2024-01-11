Tonight, the Celtics will be on the road for their second of four meetings vs. the Bucks this season. Boston beat Milwaukee earlier this season and they have the best record in the NBA at 29-8. The Celtics are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are coming off a 127-120 win in OT vs. Minnesota. Jayson Tatum’s 45 points led the team in that win. He also leads the team in points per game (28.0) this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks have the second-best record in the East at 25-12 heading into their matchup vs. the Celtics. Brook Lopez and the Bucks are 5-5 in their last 10 games and are on a two-game losing streak. They’ll have a tough matchup tonight against a Celtics team that has not lost 10+ games this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s (31.4) points per game are the third-most of any player in 2023-24.

Boston will be on the road to face Milwaukee for the second time this season

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Celtics vs. Bucks game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Bucks game on TNT

1. Damian Lillard Over 6.5 points @ (-124) via BetOnline

After 12 seasons with the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard is in his first year with the Bucks. Several teams were interested in signing the all-star PG this offseason, but Milwaukee was lucky enough to land Lillard. The 33-year-old is averaging (25.1) points, (4.3) rebounds, (6.9) assists, and (1.1) steals per game. It’s the first time since 2019-20 that Lillard is averaging at least one steal per game. His field goals attempted per game are down this season by about roughly three shots.

However, Lillard is bought into winning a championship and doing whatever it takes to get that goal accomplished. His O/U for assists is set at (6.5) vs. the Celtics. Lillard has gone over that number in 16 of his 34 games played in 2023-24. The seven-time all-star is the team’s primary ball-handler and leads Milwaukee in assists per game this season.

2. Jaylen Brown Over 24.5 points @ (-114) via BetOnline

In the 2016 NBA Draft, Jaylen Brown was selected third overall by the Celtics. He’s now in his eighth season with Boston and has carved out a solid career for himself. For the fifth season in a row, Brown is averaging 20+ points per game. His scoring numbers are slightly down this season, but that’s only because the Celtis have so much talent in their starting lineup. Brown is not guaranteed the 20 shots per game he was taking last season with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday on the team.

His O/U for points is set at (24.5) vs. the Bucks. Brown has gone over that number in 15 of his 35 games played this season. Additionally, the 27-year-old has been on a hot streak scoring the ball. He’s had over (24.5) points in six of his last 11 games. Boston will look for Brown to have a big performance if they want to compete with the Bucks. Earlier this season, Brown had 26 points vs. Milwaukee.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 12.5 rebounds @ (+106) via BetOnline

For the second season in a row, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30+ points per game. It’s also his seventh straight season averaging over 10+ rebounds per game. His (31.4) points are the third-most of any player and his (11.5) rebounds per game are the sixth-most. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have the second-best record in the East this season at 25-12. They are four games back in the East behind the Celtics.

His O/U for rebounds is set at (12.5) vs. Boston, Giannis has gone under that number in 24 of his 36 games. The 29-year-old is capable of going over that number, but he’s been under it more than he’s been over it in 2023-24. Milwaukee is on a two-game losing streak and will be looking to change that tonight vs. the Celtics.