Tonight, the Cavaliers and the Celtics will meet for their second matchup of the season. In their first meeting on 12/12, the Celtics won 120-111. This season, the Cavaliers are 13-11 and they are on a small two-game losing streak. They will play their second straight road game tonight vs. Boston. Starting PF Evan Mobley has been ruled out of the game with a knee injury. Cleveland will miss his presence on the glass and his defensive intensity.

For Jayson Tatum and the Celtics, they are 17-5. That is first overall in the Eastern Conference. Boston has won five of their last six games and continues to look like a top dog in the East. Tatum’s (27.4) points and (8.8) rebounds per game lead the Celtics in 2023-24. After losing to the Heat in the Conference Finals last season, the Celtics have the ultimate goal of making it back to the NBA Finals.

Cleveland will be on the road tonight to face Boston

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Cavaliers vs. Celtics game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Celtics game on NBA TV

1. Jayson Tatum Over 27.5 points @ (-120) via BetOnline

Believe it or not, Jayson Tatum is in his 7th professional season and he continues to be Boston’s franchise cornerstone. The 25-year-old is a two-way threat and is one of the top SFs in the NBA. This season, he’s averaging (27.4) points, (8.8) rebounds, and (4.2) assists per game. His scoring numbers are slightly down this season, but the Celtics do have more talent on offense this season with Kristaps Porzingis on their roster.

Tonight, Tatum’s O/U for points is set at (27.5) vs. the Cavaliers. He’s gone over that number in nine of his 22 games played in 2023-24. In his last game players which happened to be vs. Cleveland, Tatum had 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Jaylen Brown is questionable to play tonight for Boston. If he does miss their Thursday night matchup, Tatum could be in line for a big night offensively.

2. Jarrett Allen Over (8.5) rebounds @ (-136) via BetOnline

This season, Evan Mobley’s (10.1) rebounds per game are the most on the Cavaliers. However, the big man has a knee injury and he will miss tonight’s contest vs. the Celtics. Without Mobley, Jarrett Allen could be in store to have a bigger workload. In 20230-24, Allen is averaging (12.6) points, (8.1) rebounds, and (2.3) assists per game.

Allen’s O/U for rebounds is set at (8.5) vs. Boston. He’s gone over that number in eight of his 19 games played this season. On 12/6 vs. the Magic, Allen snagged 11 rebounds in a 121-111 win. Cleveland will be looking to avenge the loss they took on Tuesday night to the Celtics. They’ll be on the road again and it won’t be an easy game.

3. Derrick White Over 2.5 made threes @ (+104) via BetOnline

When Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart were traded by the Celtics this offseason, Derrick White knew he was going to have a bigger role for the Celtics in 2023-24. Exactly that is happening this season and White is flourishing as a full-time starter. His (15.5) points, (3.8) rebounds, and (5.1) assists are all career-highs.

Additionally, his (.425) three-point percentage is the second-highest of his career. Tonight, his O/U for made threes is set at (2.5) vs. the Cavaliers. White has gone over that number in three of his last four games. He had five made threes and 17 points in their Tuesday night win vs. Cleveland.