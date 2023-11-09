Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks will be on the road to face the Indiana Pacers. Both teams are coming off home wins on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are 5-2 after their 120-118 win vs. the Pistons. Damian Lillard scored a team-high 34 points for Milwaukee. Antetokoumnpo led the team in rebounds (9) and assists (5) on Wednesday. Milwaukee is on the road tonight to face the Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers beat the Jazz 134-118 at home on Wednesday for their fifth win of the season. Indiana is now 5-3 and has a tough matchup tonight vs. the Bucks. The Pacers are averaging a league-best (126.0) points per game in 2023-24. However, their defense is the fifth-worst in the NBA allowing (121.3) points per game. Haliburton and the Pacers will be at home again on Thursday to face the Bucks.

The Bucks are favored (-3) on the road vs. the Pacers on Thursday night

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Bucks vs. Pacers game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Pacers game on NBA TV

1. Tyrese Haliburton Over 11.5 assists @ (-121) via BetOnline

Last season, Tyrese Haliburton enjoyed a year where he averaged 20.7 points and 10.4 assists per game. He earned his first all-star selection in 2022-23 with the Pacers and has quickly become a franchise favorite. Haliburton is a true PG who thrives on setting up his teammates. The 23-year-old is also a talented scorer at all three levels and has a bright future with the Pacers.

In 2023-24, Haliburton is leading the NBA with (11.9) assists per game. He was just shy of leading the league in assists last year with 10.4, but James Harden’s 10.7 just barely beat him. Tonight, his O/U for assists is set at (11.5) vs. the Bucks. Haliburton has had over 11.5 assists in five of his seven games this season.

2. Brook Lopez Over 1.5 made threes @ (-114) via BetOnline

Brook Lopez is getting older, but he still finds ways to be an effective player for Milwaukee. He’s in his sixth season with the team and has started all seven games for the Bucks in 2023-24. Lopez is playing fewer minutes per game this season and that’s led to his scoring numbers being down. However, the one-time all-star is still effective from beyond the arc this season.

The veteran big man is averaging (2.0) three-point makes and (5.1) three-pointers attempted per game. Two threes made per game is his highest average since 2018-19. Tonight, Lopez’s O/U for made threes is at (1.5) vs. the Pacers. He’s gone over that number in four of his seven games this season. Taking his over for three-pointers made is a strong bet.

3. Bruce Brown Over 12.5 points @ (-109) via BetOnline

After winning the Finals with the Nuggets in 2023, Bruce Brown decided to test the waters of free agency. While staying with the Nuggets could mean competing for another title, Brown rightfully wanted a payday he deserved. To get it, he had to leave the Nuggets and he signed a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers.

Brown has started in all eight games for the Pacers this season, averaging (11.3) points, (4.0) rebounds, (2.1) assists, and (1.0) steals. Tonight, Brown’s O/U for points is at (12.5) vs. the Bucks. He’s gone under that number in five of his eight games in 2023-24. The 27-year-old might have a chance to score more tonight with a Bucks defense that is not the same this season without Jrue Holiday.