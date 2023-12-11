Betting

NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Nuggets Vs. Hawks Game Via BetOnline

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Trae Young hawks pic
Trae Young hawks pic

Tonight, the Nuggets will be on the road to face the Hawks for the first time this season. Denver is 14-9 heading into this matchup and has lost their last three games in a row. Despite that, the Nuggets are still 4th in the Western Conference and have plenty of time to climb up the rankings. 

Trae Young and the Hawks are 9-12 this season and they’ve also lost their last three games in a row. The Hawks are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference. Two of their last three losses have both been by double digits. Their loss was to the Nets 114-113 at home. Both Atlanta and Denver are looking to get back in the win column tonight. Denver is favored (-2.5) on the road.

The Nuggets will be on the road to face the Hawks

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Nuggets vs. Hawks game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Hawks game

1. Jamal Murray Over 20.5 points @ (-108) via BetOnline

Early in the 2023-24 season, Jamal Murray missed 11 games in a row with a hamstring injury for Denver. The 26-year-old stayed relatively healthy last season. He was not as lucky this year, but Murray is back on the court and playing well for the Nuggets. In just 10 games played this season, he’s averaging (17.4) points, (2.9) rebounds, and (6.7) assists.

Tonight, Murray’s O/U for points is at (20.5) via BetOnline. He’s gone over that number in four of his ten games this season including his last two in a row. As the season progresses, Murray will continue to heal, and the Nuggets hope he can get back to being a player who scored 20+ points per game. He is more than capable of doing that. However, the hamstring injury gave him a rocky start to the 2023-24 season.

Bet Jamal Murray Over 20.5 points (-108) @ BetOnline
 

2. Trae Young Over (3.5) made threes @ (+118) via BetOnline

Trae Young and the Hawks are looking to snap a three-game losing streak tonight when they host the Nuggets. The 25-year-old has been on a hot steak lately, averaging (35.6) points in his last three games. He’s given the Hawks elite production offensively, but it hasn’t always translated into wins. Atlanta will have a tough matchup tonight against Denver.

This season, Young is averaging (3.1) three-pointers made per game. Tonight, his O/U is set at (3.5) made threes vs. the Nuggets. Young has gone over that number in five of his last eight games played. His career three-point percentage is (.351) over six seasons with Atlanta. The Hawks are underdogs at home tonight vs. the Nuggets.

Bet Trae Young Over  3.5 made threes (+118) @ BetOnline
 

3. Michael Porter Jr. Over 26.5 points, rebounds, and assists (-124) via BetOnline

Injuries have limited his playing time in the past, but Michael Porter Jr. has been healthy and available in 2023-24. He’s started all 23 of Denver’s games this season. MPJ is averaging (17.6) points, (8.1) rebounds, and (1.6) assists per game. That is the second-most points per game of any player for the Nuggets. Only Nikola Jokic averages more.

Tonight, his O/U for points, rebounds, and assists are set at (26.5) vs. the Hawks. Porter Jr. has gone over that number in 13 of his 23 games played this season. He’s averaging (9.1) rebounds over his last six games played. The Nuggets are looking to snap a three-game losing streak tonight when they’re on the road to face the Hawks.

Bet Michael Porter Jr. Over  26.5 points, rebounds, and assists (-124) @ BetOnline
 

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Trae Young hawks pic
Betting

LATEST NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Nuggets Vs. Hawks Game Via BetOnline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 11 2023
DeVonta Smith Eagles pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Sunday’s Eagles Vs. Cowboys Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 08 2023

On SNF in Week 14, we what should be one of the best games this weekend. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will be on the road to face Dak Prescott…

Dejounte Murray Hawks pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Friday’s Hawks Vs. 76ers Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 08 2023

Tonight, the Hawks will be on the road for their second matchup of the season vs. the 76ers. Philadelphia beat the Hawks 126-116 on 11/17. Dejounte Murray and the Hawks…

Mitchell Trubisky Steelers pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Patriots Vs. Steelers Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023
Bruce Brown Pacers pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Pacers Vs. Bucks Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023
C.J. Stroud Texans pic
Betting
NFL Week 14 Expert Picks & Predictions: Texans, 49ers, and Ravens Among Consensus Picks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 06 2023
Nikola Jokic Nuggets pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Wednesday’s Nuggets Vs. Clippers Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 06 2023
Arrow to top