Tonight, the Nuggets will be on the road to face the Hawks for the first time this season. Denver is 14-9 heading into this matchup and has lost their last three games in a row. Despite that, the Nuggets are still 4th in the Western Conference and have plenty of time to climb up the rankings.

Trae Young and the Hawks are 9-12 this season and they’ve also lost their last three games in a row. The Hawks are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference. Two of their last three losses have both been by double digits. Their loss was to the Nets 114-113 at home. Both Atlanta and Denver are looking to get back in the win column tonight. Denver is favored (-2.5) on the road.

1. Jamal Murray Over 20.5 points @ (-108) via BetOnline

Early in the 2023-24 season, Jamal Murray missed 11 games in a row with a hamstring injury for Denver. The 26-year-old stayed relatively healthy last season. He was not as lucky this year, but Murray is back on the court and playing well for the Nuggets. In just 10 games played this season, he’s averaging (17.4) points, (2.9) rebounds, and (6.7) assists.

Tonight, Murray’s O/U for points is at (20.5) via BetOnline. He’s gone over that number in four of his ten games this season including his last two in a row. As the season progresses, Murray will continue to heal, and the Nuggets hope he can get back to being a player who scored 20+ points per game. He is more than capable of doing that. However, the hamstring injury gave him a rocky start to the 2023-24 season.

2. Trae Young Over (3.5) made threes @ (+118) via BetOnline

Trae Young and the Hawks are looking to snap a three-game losing streak tonight when they host the Nuggets. The 25-year-old has been on a hot steak lately, averaging (35.6) points in his last three games. He’s given the Hawks elite production offensively, but it hasn’t always translated into wins. Atlanta will have a tough matchup tonight against Denver.

This season, Young is averaging (3.1) three-pointers made per game. Tonight, his O/U is set at (3.5) made threes vs. the Nuggets. Young has gone over that number in five of his last eight games played. His career three-point percentage is (.351) over six seasons with Atlanta. The Hawks are underdogs at home tonight vs. the Nuggets.

3. Michael Porter Jr. Over 26.5 points, rebounds, and assists (-124) via BetOnline

Injuries have limited his playing time in the past, but Michael Porter Jr. has been healthy and available in 2023-24. He’s started all 23 of Denver’s games this season. MPJ is averaging (17.6) points, (8.1) rebounds, and (1.6) assists per game. That is the second-most points per game of any player for the Nuggets. Only Nikola Jokic averages more.

Tonight, his O/U for points, rebounds, and assists are set at (26.5) vs. the Hawks. Porter Jr. has gone over that number in 13 of his 23 games played this season. He’s averaging (9.1) rebounds over his last six games played. The Nuggets are looking to snap a three-game losing streak tonight when they’re on the road to face the Hawks.