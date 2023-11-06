Tonight, LeBron James and the Lakers will be on the road to face Jimmy Butler and the Heat. Los Angeles is 3-3 this season and is coming off a loss in their last game. They lost 120-101 on the road to the Orlando Magic. Anthony Davis is leading the team in points (26.3) and rebounds (13.0) per game in 2023-24.

For the Heat, they are 2-4 this season but are coming off a 121-114 win vs. the Wizards. Miami started the season with a win and then proceeded to lose four straight games. Tyler Herro has far and away been Miami’s best offensive player averaging a career-hihg (25.8) points per game. Miami will host the Lakers tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST on NBA TV.

Can the Lakers get over .500 with a win tonight vs. the Heat?

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Heat game on NBA TV

1. Anthony Davis Over 12.5 rebounds @ (-113) via BetOnline

In 2022-23, Anthony Davis played in 56 games for the Lakers. He averaged a career-high (12.5) rebounds per game and was a beast on the glass for LA. With their 2023-24 roster, Davis is once again a pivotal piece for the Lakers if they want to have success later in the year. The Lakers also need Davis to stay healthy. He hasn’t played over 60 games in a season since 2019-20. Davis has only played over 60 games once in his time with the Lakers.

This season, Davis is averaging (13.0) rebounds per game. His O/U for rebounds is set at (12.5) tonight vs. the Heat. The eight-time all-star has gone over that number in three of his six games played. Davis and the Lakers will be on the road tonight to face the Heat. Look for Anthony Davis to have a big game overall if the Lakers want to win vs. Miami.

2. Tyler Herro Over 23.5 points @ (-118) via BetOnline

For the past two seasons, SG Tyler Herro has averaged over 20+ points per game for the Heat. With a larger role in 2023-24, Herro is averaging a career-high (25.8) points per game for Miami. He’s one of two players for the Heat, including Bam Adebayo, who average at least 20 points per game this season. Herro is also shooting a career-high (.451) percent from beyond the arc in his first six games.

Tonight, Herro’s O/U for points is set at (23.5) vs. the Lakers. The 23-year-old has gone over that number in four of his games this season. In Miami’s last game, Herro had 24 points in their 121-114 win vs. the Wizards. He’s been light out from deep to start the season and the Heat would love to see him reach his true potential and shoot over 40 percent for the entire season.

3. D’Angelo Russell Over 5.5 assists @ (-107) via BetOnline

With the Lakers’ current roster, D’Angelo Russell is not needed as a primary scorer. Rather, Los Angeles uses him as one of their primary ball handlers and floor spacers. Russell is a true PG who has outstanding court vision. He leads the team in assists per game (6.5) this season, but LeBron James (6.3) is not too far behind him.

Against the Heat, Russell’s O/U for assists is set at (5.5). The veteran PG has gone over that number in four of his six games this season. Russell and the Lakers will be on the road tonight to face the Heat. This game will be televised on NBA TV at 7:30 p.m. EST.