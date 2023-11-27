Tonight, the LA Lakers will be on the road to face the Philadelphia 76ers. LeBron James and the Lakers are 10-7 this season. That puts them at seventh in the Western Conference. After a 3-5 start to the 2023-24 season, the team has been trending upward over their last nine games going 7-2. Los Angeles will be on the road tonight to face the Sixers for the first time this season.

For the 76ers, they’re 11-5 this season and have gone 3-4 in their last seven games played. Philadelphia started the season 8-1 and has since cooled off a bit. Tonight’s matchup vs. the Lakers will be a good test for the 76ers to see how they handle a physical team like LA. In the 2023-24 season, Joel Embiid is leading the team with (32.1) points and (11.3) rebounds per game.

The Lakers will be on the road tonight to face the 76ers at 7:00 p.m. EST

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Lakers vs. 76ers game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Lakers vs. 76ers game on NBA TV

1. Anthony Davis Over 11.5 rebounds @ (-122) via BetOnline

Anthony Davis is in the prime of his career and is putting up big-time numbers for the Lakers in 2023-24. The eight-time all-star is averaging (22.1) points, (12.1) rebounds, and (2.9) blocks per game. That’s tied with Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez for the most blocks per game this season. This is now the second year in a row that Davis is averaging over 12 rebounds per game for the Lakers.

In 2022-23, he averaged (12.5) rebounds in 54 games played. Tonight, his O/U for rebounds is set at (11.5) vs. the 76ers. Davis has gone over that number in nine of his 16 games played. Look for him to have a big night on the glass vs. the 76ers. He’s had over (11.5) rebounds in four of his last five games.

2. Tobias Harris Over 17.5 points @ (-117) via BetOnline

Last season, Tobias Harris became a third, sometimes even fourth option on offense for the 76ers. With that, his scoring numbers were the lowest they had been since 2015-16 when he was with the Magic. Now that James Harden is no longer with the Sixers, Harris is averaging (19.3) points per game this season. It’s the third time he’s averaged over 19 points per game in a season for Philly.

Tonight, Harris’ O/U for points is set at (17.5) vs. the Lakers. He’s gone over that number in five of his last seven games played. His field-goal percentage (.542) is the highest of his career. Harris is also hitting (.610) percent of his two-point tries this season. Look for Harris to have a big game vs. the Lakers if Philly wants to walk away with a win.

3. D’Angelo Russell Over 5.5 assists @ (+1-2) via BetOnline

This season, D’Angelo Russell averages the second-most assists and third-most points per game for the Lakers. He’s started all 17 games he’s played in this season and is averaging (31.3) minutes per game. His (6.2) assists per game is right around the average he’s had over the last few seasons. Russell embraces the PG role for the Lakers and looks to set up his teammates.

His O/U for assists is set at (5.5) vs. the 76ers. Russell is averaging (6.2) assists per game in 2023 and has been hovering near that number all season. Los Angeles is going to need to respond on offense tonight against Philadelphia. The Sixers are averaging (119.4) points per game this season, the fifth-most in the NBA.