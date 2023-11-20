Betting

NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Knicks Vs. Timberwolves Game Via BetOnline

Zach Wolpin
Tonight, the New York Knicks will be on the road for their fifth straight game. They’ll be in Minnesota to face the Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. EST. Jalen Brunson and the Knicks have won six of their last seven games and are currently on a three-game win streak. New York is 8-5 this season, good enough for sixth in the Eastern Conference. 

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are experiencing a lot of success to start the season. They are 9-3 on the year and have won eight of their last nine games. Edwards’ (26.0) points per game is the best on his team in 2023-24. Tonight’s matchup will feature a big-time matchup down low when Rudy Gobert and Mitchell Robinson face off. Both players are averaging 10+ rebounds per game this season.

Will the Knicks be able to pull off their fourth-straight road win tonight vs. the Timberwolves?

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Knicks vs. Timberwolves game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Timberwolves game

1. RJ Barrett Over 18.5 points @ (-101) via BetOnline

This season, RJ Barrett has played in eight of New York’s 13 games. In the time he’s played, the 23-year-old has been averaging a career-high (21.6) points and (3.1) assists per game. Barrett is one of two players who average 20+ points per game this season. The other is PG Jalen Brunson. Additionally, Barrett’s (.467) three-point percentage is far and away the best of his career. He would love to average over 40 percent from beyond the arc this season.

Tonight, his O/U for points is set at (18.5) vs. Minnesota. In his eight games played this season, Barrett has gone over (18.5) points five times. His overall field-goal percentage is the best of his five-year career thus far. New York would love to see Barrett work his way toward averaging 25+ points per game like they know he can.

Bet RJ Barrett Over 3.5  points (-109) @ BetOnline

2. Mike Conley Over 5.5 assists @ (-102) via BetOnline

Veteran PG Mike Conley is currently in his 17th professional season. The 36-year-old is in his second year with the Timberwolves. Conley has started in all 36 games he’s played for Minnesota. He’s started in all 12 of their games to start the 2023-24 season. His (5.1) assists per game lead the Timberwolves.

Conley’s O/U for assists is set at (5.5) vs. the Knicks. He’s gone over that number in five of his 12 games played this season. The veteran PG is still a reliable three-point shooter, making (.423) percent of his threes in 2023-24. Minnesota will host the Knicks tonight and will look to end their three-game win streak.

Bet Mike Conley Over 5.5  assists (-102) @ BetOnline

3. Jalen Bruson Over 31.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (-121) via BetOnline

Leading the Knicks in scoring this season is PG Jalen Brunson with (24.2) per game. The 27-year-old has been an elite player for New York since joining the team last season. Many thought that he was snubbed of an all-star selection in 2022-23. Brunson has carried his momentum for the FIBA World Cup into his 2023-24 campaign and is playing at a high level.

His (.477) three-point percentage is the best of his career. However, he’s only played 13 games this season, but that number is still remarkably high. Tonight, his O/U for points, rebounds, and assists are set at (31.5) vs. the Timberwolves. Brunson has gone over that number in seven of his 13 games played in 2023-24.

Bet Jalen Brunson Over 31.5  points, rebounds, and assists (-121) @ BetOnline

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
