Tonight, the Knicks will be on the road to face the Celtics for their second matchup of the young 2023-24 season. In their first meeting, the Celtics snuck out a close 108-104 win vs. New York on the road. To start the year, the Celtics were 5-0, but have since then gone 2-2. They’re still 7-2, good enough for second in the Eastern Conference standings.

As for the Knicks, they are 5-4 this season and are on a three-game win streak. They lost a close game at home against the Celtics to begin the season and the Knicks want to avenge that loss. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle were held to under 20 points in that loss to open the season. New York will need a close-to-perfect game tonight if they want to beat Boston on the road in a tough environment.

New York will be on the road tonight to face the Celtics in Boston

Ya know the vibes. GAME DAY in Boston 🔋 pic.twitter.com/sb0vPmlVkv — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 13, 2023

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Knics vs. Celtics game

1. Mitchell Robinson Over 9.5 rebounds @ (+102) via BetOnline

In his first nine games of the 2022-23 season for New York, Mitchell Robinson has been a beast on the glass. He’s averaging a career-high (12.0) rebounds per game. That’s tied for the third most in the league this season. Additionally, Robinson’s minutes have been slightly increased by head coach Tom Thibodeau as well. It’s been a strong start to the season for the 25-year-old.

Tonight, Robinson’s O/U for rebounds is set at (9.5) vs. the Knicks. He’s gone over that number in five of his nine games played this season. In his first matchup vs. the Celtics, Robinson only had six rebounds. He’ll be looking to have a much more impactful performance tonight for the Knicks who are nine-point underdogs on the road.

2. Jayson Tatum Over 40.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (-117) via BetOnline

This season, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are 7-2 through their first nine games. The four-time all-star is off to another strong season for Boston. He’s averaging (27.7) points, (9.2) rebounds, and (3.6) assists per game. Tatum is leading the Celtics in points, rebounds, and steals in 2023-24. His points per game are down this season, but his (9.2) rebounds are a new career high for the 25-year-old.

Against the Kicks, Tatum’s O/U for points, rebounds, and assists is set at (40.5) at home. Tatum has gone over that number in five of his nine games played this season. Including his first game of the season vs. New York. He had 34 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists. Tonight will be Boston’s second of four matchups vs. the Knicks in 2023-24.

3. RJ Barrett Over 18.5 points @ (-108) via BetOnline

Through nine games this season, RJ Barrett is leading the Knicks with (22.6) points per game. The (19.622.6) is a new career-high for the 23-year-old who averaged (19.6) points per game in 2022-23. It’s in large part due to his three-point percentage being at (.500) this season. It would be near impossible for him to shoot that well all season, but he could be set up for his first season over (.400) percent from beyond the arc.

Tonight, his O/U for points is set at (18.5) vs. the Celtics. Barrett has gone over that number in five of his nine games this season, including his last three. The former first-round pick is averaging (24.6) points in his last three contests. In his first matchup of the season vs. New York, Barrett has 24 points.