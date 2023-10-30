Tonight, the Miami Heat will be on the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks. Expect to see a competitive matchup with no love lost between these two teams. The Bucks were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by Miami last season. Additionally, there’s all the drama this offseason surrounding Damian Lillard and the Heat.

When Lillard requested a trade this offseason, he said his preferred destination was Miami. The Trail Blazers and Lillard’s agents tried getting a deal done with the Heat, but nothing ever panned out. Milwaukee was able to strike a deal with the Blazers and Lillard now plays for the Bucks. Expect to see an intense matchup tonight between Miami and Milwaukee.

Damian Lillard and the Bucks will hist Jimmy Butler and the Heat tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST

Ahead of Monday's matchup

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Heat vs. Bucks

1. Tyler Herro Over 3.5 three-pointers @ (+131) via BetOnline

After winning their first game of the season, the Heat have dropped their last two. That puts them at 1-2 early in the 2023-24 season. Tonight, Miami will be playing their third straight road game and their first matchup vs. Milwaukee. Despite losing their last two contests, SG Tyler Herro has led the team in scoring in both of those games.

Tonight, Herro’s O/U for three-pointers is at (3.5). He’s gone over that number in each of his last two games. Herro had five threes vs. the Celtics and four vs. the Timberwolves. Miami doesn’t have the same offensive depth that they had last season and Tyler Herro is a featured piece of their offense in 2023-24. Through his first three games of the season, Herro is averaging (9.7) three-point attempts per game.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 27.5 points @ (-117) via BetOnline

With a number of injuries for Milwaukee last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked to handle more of the offensive scoring duties. The two-time MVP averaged a career-high (31.1) points in 63 games played. This season, Damian Lillard is now on the roster and Giannis is able to rebound and focus on the defensive end.

Through his first two games this season, Giannis is averaging (24.5) points per game. His O/U for points vs. the Heat is set at (27.5), a number he’s failed to hit this season. However, Antetokounmpo is due for a breakout offensive game this season. There’s a chance it will happen tonight. Giannis doesn’t forget being bounced from the playoffs last season by the Heat. He’ll have revenge on his mind.

3. Kyle Lowry Over 4.5 assists @ (-121) via BetOnline

The veteran PG Kyle Lowry is currently in his 18th professional season, his third with Miami. In 2023-24, the Heat have limited depth at the PG position. 37-year-old Kyle Lowry has started all three games at PG for Miami this season. He’s averaging (32.0) minutes played per game. Additionally, Lowry is leading the team with (4.7) assists per game in 2023-24.

Lowry’s O/U for assists is set at (4.5) tonight vs. Milwaukee. In three games this season, Lowry has gone over that number twice. Additionally, he’s done it in each of his last two games. Expect to see the veteran PG get his teammates involved tonight when the Hea are on the road to face Milwaukee.