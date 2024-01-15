Tonight, the Celtics will be on the road for their fourth and final matchup of the season vs. the Raptors. Boston has a league-best 30-9 record heading into this game. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games and are coming off a 145-113 win vs. the Rockets on Saturday. Jayson Tatum’s (27.4) points per game leads the team this season. The Celtics have already won the first three meetings vs. Toronto. A win tonight would sweep the season series vs. the Raptors.

At 15-24 this season, the Raptors are 12th of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. Toronto is 4-6 in their last 10 and is on a three-game losing streak. Just a few weeks ago, the team traded O.G. Anunoby to the Knicks in exchange for R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. The Raptors still have Pascal Siakam, but his name has been in endless trade rumors. There’s a chance he will leave before the trade deadline in February.

Can the Celtics sweep their season series with a win vs. the Raptors tonight?

“Dr. King has been the example for what we should push for.” Jaylen speaks on the impact of MLK on #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/9l9xz3SAfA — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 15, 2024

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Celtics vs. Raptors game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Raptors game

1. Kristaps Porzingis Over 1.5 made three’s @ (-127) via BetOnline

After a career-best (23.2) points per game last season, the Celtics saw value in Kristaps Porzingis. That is why they went out and made a multi-team trade to acquire the one-time all-star. The 2022-23 season was Porzingis’ first full season with Washington. The Celtics traded for him this offseason and Boston has a league-best record at 30-9. Alongside Boston’s other elite talent, Porzingis has meshed well early on with the Celtics.

The 28-year-old is averaging (19.2) points, (6.8) rebounds, (2.0) assists, and (1.8) blocks in 29 games. Porzingis has missed 10 games for the Celtics already this season. Tonight, his O/U for made three’s is set at (1.5) vs. the Raptors. He’s gone over that number in seven of his 29 games in 2023-24. In two games vs. Toronto this season, Porzingis went over that number in one of those contests.

2. Scottie Barnes Over 18.5 points @ (-110) via BetOnline

In the 2021 NBA Draft, Scottie Barnes was the 4th overall pick by the Raptors. Barnes averaged (15.3) points per game in each of his first two seasons with Toronto. The 22-year-old has taken a jump offensively in 2023-24 averaging a career-high (20.4) points per game. Additionally, his (8.4) rebounds, (5.7) assists, (1.3) steals, and (1.5) blocks per game are all new career highs. Barnes is having a breakout season in his third year with the Raptors.

His O/U for points is set at (18.5) vs. the Celtics. The former first-round pick has gone over that number in 26 of his 39 games this season. Barnes worked hard this offseason and found some consistency from beyond the arc. He shot less than 30 percent from beyond the arc in 2022-23. That number has improved to (.382) this season. A huge reason why he’s having his best season yet as a pro.

3. Jayson Tatum Over 8.5 rebounds @ (-124) via BetOnline

Since entering the NBA, Jayson Tatum has started in all 475 games he’s played for the Boston Celtics. The 25-year-old has carved out a solid career so far and is the franchise player for Boston. He has three first-team All-NBA selections in his career. Depending on who you ask, he’s one of the best forwards in the league. Tatum is averaging (27.4) points, (8.3) rebounds, (4.4) assists, and (1.0) steals in 36 games.

Tatum’s O/U for rebounds is set at (8.5) vs. the Raptors. He’s gone over that number in 14 of his 36 games played this season. The Celtics have the best record in the NBA, but their last two meetings against the Raptors have been wins in one-score games. Boston will look for Tatum to have a big game tonight and help the Celtics sweep their season series vs. the Raptors.