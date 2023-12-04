Tonight, the quarter-finals of the in-season tournament will take place on TNT. The Boston Celtics will be on the road to face the Indiana Pacers. Boston is 15-4 this season, the best record in the Eastern Conference. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics have won 10 of their last 12 games played. On the road vs. Indiana, the Celtics are five-point favorites.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers are off to a 10-8 start to the season, good enough for sixth in the Eastern Conference. Indiana has gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and is coming off a 144-129 win vs. the Heat. Their matchup vs. the Celtics tonight will not be an easy one. Boston plays stifling defense and that translates into quick transition points. The Pacers will have their hands full when the Celtics are in tonight.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Pacers game on TNT

1. Jayson Tatum Over 30.5 points @ (-139) via BetOnline

This season, Jayson Tatum’s (27.4) points per game are the most by any player for the Celtics. The four-time all-star has been incredible for Boston this season and continues to play at an All-NBA level. His (.499) field goal percentage is a career-high for the 25-year-old. Tonight, Tatum and the Celtics will be on the road to face the Pacers in the quarter-finals of the in-season tournament.

His O/U for points is set at (30.5) vs. the Pacers. In an earlier matchup this season, the Celtics beat the Pacers, 155-104. Tatum had exactly 30 points in that game. In each of his last two games, Tatum has only scored 21 points. The three-time All-NBA selection is due to have a big offensive performance and it could come tonight vs. the Pacers.

2. Tyrese Haliburton Over 10.5 assists @ (-109) via BetOnline

In the 2022-23 season, Tyrese Haliburton fell just short of leading the league in assists per game. The 23-year-old is an elite PG and has a knack for setting his teammates up. That’s why through 16 games played in 2023-24, Haliburton is leading the league with (11.8) assists per game. Not only is he leading his team in assists per game, but his (27.0) points per game is the best of any Pacers player this season.

Tonight, his O/U for assists is set at (10.5) vs. the Celtics. He’s been over that number in 10 of his 16 games played this season. Haliburton has also had four games with 15+ assists in 2023-24. There’s no debating who their best player is and they need Haliburton to produce each night for the Pacers to have a shot at winning.

3. Jrue Holiday Over 6.5 rebounds @ (-112) via BetOnline

After three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday was traded to the Boston Celtics this offseason. His scoring averages are down this season, but Holiday is doing the little things that go unnoticed. In his 15th professional season, the 33-year-old is averaging a career-high (7.2) rebounds per game. Additionally, his (5.2) assists per game led the Celtics in 2023-24.

His O/U for rebounds is set at (6.5) tonight vs. the Pacers. Holiday has gone over that number in seven of his 17 games played this season. Boston will look to win their 11th win in their last 13 games on the road tonight vs. the Pacers. Jrue Holiday will continue to play the scrappy PG role who does a little bit of everything. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to win another championship.