NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Friday's Knicks Vs. Bucks Game Via BetOnline

Zach Wolpin
Tonight, the New York Knicks will be on the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks. Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are 2-3 this season and lost their last game on Wednesday night. They started the season with a loss and have alternated wins and losses since then. If the Knicks stay on that pace, tonight should be a win vs. the Bucks. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are 2-2 through their first four games in the 2023-24 season. Milwaukee made a big-time trade this offseason for Damian Lillard. He’s been solid so far this season but could be playing to a higher level. Lillard could still be getting used to playing with a new group of teammates. Team chemistry can only get stronger as the season progresses.

The Knicks will be on the road to face the Bucks tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST

Ahead of Friday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Knicks vs. Bucks game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Bucks on ESPN

1. Damian Lillard Over 3.5 threes @ (+112) via BetOnline

Damian Lillard spent 11 seasons with the Trail Blazers before requesting a trade this offseason. After patiently waiting, he found himself on the Milwaukee Bucks, playing with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. To start his career with Milwaukee, Lillard has been a bit underwhelming offensively. He’s averaging just (21.3) points per game compared to (31.2) last season.

Even his three-point shooting is down this season. Lillard shot (.371) percent from beyond the arc in 2022-23. In four games with the Bucks this season, he’s shooting (.290) percent from deep. The veteran PG is still getting used to his new team and the threes will start falling eventually. He’s one of the best three-point shooters of all time. Tonight, his O/U for three-pointers made is at (3.5) vs. the Knicks.

Bet Damian Lillard Over 3.5  threes (+122) @ BetOnline

2. Jalen Bruson Under 31.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (-112) via BetOnline

Last season, media members around the league through Jalen Brunson was snubbed from the all-star game. The 27-year-old averaged a career-high in points, assists, and three-point percentage. He didn’t let that stop him from having an incredible season and helping lead the Knicks to win a playoff series.

In 2023-24, Brunson’s numbers have been down compared to last season. Tonight, his O/U for points, rebounds, and assists are set at (31.5) vs. the Bucks. Through his first five games of the season, Brunson’s only gone over that number once. Taking Brunson’s under for points, rebounds, and assists is a strong bet.

Bet Jalen Brunson Under 31.5 points, rebounds, and assists (-112) @ BetOnline

3. Brook Lopez Over 10.5 points @ (-109) via BetOnline

The veteran big man Brook Lopez is currently in his 16th professional season. His sixth with the Milwaukee Bucks. Lopez is 35-years-old and his role has reduced this season with a new coaching staff. He’s playing in only (23.8) minutes per game compared to (30.4) last season. It’s been an adjustment for him, but that gives Lopez a chance to give even more effort in the restricted minutes he does play.

This season, Lopez is averaging (10.8) points per game. In 2022-23, he averaged (15.9) points per game. Tonight, his O/U for points is set at (10.5) vs. the Knicks. Lopez has gone over that number in three of his four games played this season. However, he failed to do it on Wednesday night vs. the Raptors, only scoring six points in 17 minutes played.

Bet Brook Lopez Over 10.5 points (-109) @ BetOnline

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.
Zach Wolpin

Arrow to top