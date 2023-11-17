Tonight, the Sacramento Kings will be on the road to face the San Antonio Spurs. Through 10 games this season, the Kings are 6-4. It was a rough start for them going 2-4 in their first six, but have since then won four in a row. Domantas Sabonis is leading the Kings in rebounds (12.8) and assists (7.3) this season.

For the Spurs, they’re on a six-game losing streak after starting the season 3-2. Victor Wembanyama can only do so much for San Antonio. The last thing they want to do is overwork their #1 overall pick in the 2023 Draft. Wembanyama and the Kings need to keep building chemistry as a team and the wins will start coming consistently. They have a tough matchup tonight vs. the Kings.

The Sacramento Kings are on the road tonight to face the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. EST

The quest for the NBA Cup continues tonight on ESPN 🏆 Who you got? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2HUVsePuRn — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 17, 2023

Ahead of Friday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Kings vs. Spurs game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Kings vs. Spurs game on ESPN

1. Kevin Huerter Over 3.5 made threes @ (-124) via BetOnline

After four seasons with the Hawks, Kevin Huerter joined the Kings in 2022-23. The 25-year-old is in his second season with Sacramento and has started in every game he’s played in for the Kings. He made 75 starts last season and has started all 10 games so far in 2023-24. Huerter is taking the most threes per game of his career this season with (7.8) per contest.

He’s averaging (2.8) threes made per game, for an average of (.389) through 10 games. Tonight, his O/U for threes made is set at (3.5) vs. the Spurs. Huerter has gone over that number in four of his 10 games played this season. However, all three of those games with over (3.5) made threes have come in his last four played. It’s a good time to take advantage of the hot streak Hueter is currently on.

2. Victor Wembanyama Over 31.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (-118) via BetOnline

Through 11 games this season, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are off to a 3-8 record. They’ve lost their last six games in a row and will look to get back on track tonight with a win vs. the Kings at home. Wembanyama and the Spurs will be playing on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. EST. The 2023 first-overall pick is averaging (18.6) points, (9.3) rebounds, (2.5) assists, (1.0) steals, and (2.4) blocks per game.

His O/U for points, rebounds, and assists is set at (31.5) tonight vs. the Kings. Wembanyama has gone over that number in five of his eleven games played this season. The last time he did it was this past Sunday in a 118-113 loss to the Miami Heat. As the season progresses, expect to see Wembanyama continue to grow in his role with the Spurs.

3. De’Aaron Fox over 28.5 points @ (-113) via BetOnline

To begin the 2023-24 season, De’Aaron Fox has already missed some time with an ankle injury. He played the first three games of the season, missed the next five, and has come back for the last two in a row. Sacramento is on a four-game win streak and they need the elite production that Fox gives them on a nightly basis. This season, he’s averaging (30.0) points, (4.0) rebounds, (5.8) assists, and (1.8) steals per game.

Fox’s O/U for points is set at (28.5) tonight vs. the Spurs. He’s gone over that number in only two of his five games this season. However, he’s finally with 28 points in each of his last two games. The one-time all-star has been teetering on averaging 30 points per game. There’s a strong chance he has that kind of production tonight for the Spurs.