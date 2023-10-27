Betting

NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Friday’s Heat Vs. Celtics Game Via BetOnline

Zach Wolpin
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics both started the 2023-24 season with a win. Jimmy Butler and the Heat defeated the Pistons 103-102. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics beat the Knicks on the road 108-104. Tonight’s game will be a rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. Miami defeated the Celtics in seven games. 

In their first game vs. New York, Kristaps Porzingis had a solid performance against his former team. He scored 30 points and had eight rebounds. Porzingis was also 5-9 from beyond the arc and hit some clutch threes. During Miami’s first game of the season, Bam Adebayo led all Heat players with 22 points. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 13 rebounds against Detroit. You can watch the Heat and Celtics play tonight on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How will the Heat play tonight against the new-look Celtics 2023-24 roster?

Ahead of Friday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Heat vs. Celtics game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Heat vs. Celtics on ESPN

1. Kristaps Porzingis Over 2.5 three-pointers @ (+106) via BetOnline

The Boston Celtics have to make some tough moves this offseason. Arguably the hardest for them was trading away Marcus Smart after nine seasons in Boston. In that three-team deal, Boston acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards. He spent two seasons with the Wizards and averaged a career-high (23.2) points per game in 2022-23.

To start his career with the Celtics, Porzingis had 30 points in his first game. His touch from beyond the arc was on point vs. the Knicks on Wednesday night. He knocked down five of his nine threes taken. Tonight, Porzingis’ O/U for three-pointers made is at (2.5). The former first-round pick has a career three-point percentage of (.360). Making three from beyond the arc is a strong bet to place.

Bet Kristaps Porzingis Over 2.5 three-pointers (+106) @ BetOnline

2. Jimmy Butler Over 5.5 rebounds @ (-126) via BetOnline 

After the 2022-23 season, the Miami Heat lost depth pieces on their roster. As a result, other players are going to have to step up and play even better in 2023-24. One player who the Heat never need to worry about is Jimmy Butler. He’s in his fifth season with the Heat and has continually proved that he’s a clutch player for them. In his season debut, Butler has 19 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Tonight, Butler’s O/U for rebounds is set a (5.5), a number he crushed in his first game of the season with 13. That led all Heat players in their first game of the season. Look for Butler to have another big game tonight vs. one of their biggest rivals. You can always expect an intense matchup when the Heat and Celtics play.

Bet Jimmy Butler Over 5.5 rebounds (-126) @ BetOnline

3. Jaylen Brown Over 20.5 points @ (-109) via BetOnline 

This offseason, Jaylen Brown signed a five-year, $288 million extension with the Celtics. He’ll be set to make over $60 million a season in the final two years of that deal. With that, there’s a lot of pressure on Brown to play well for Boston. In his first game of the season, Brown had an underwhelming performance offensively. He only had 11 points vs. the Knicks.

Brown has averaged over 20+ points per game for the Celtics in each of their last four seasons. Eleven points in the season opener shouldn’t worry Celtics fans. They know they Brown is capable of having a much better game tonight vs. Miami. His O/U for points is set at (20.5). Last season, Brown averaged a career-high (26.6) points per game.

Bet Jaylen Brown Over 20.5 points (-109) @ BetOnline

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
