Tonight, the Hawks will be on the road for their second matchup of the season vs. the 76ers. Philadelphia beat the Hawks 126-116 on 11/17. Dejounte Murray and the Hawks are 9-11 heading into their game against the Sixers tonight. They are 2-4 in their last six played. Atlanta is currently ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers are 13-7 this season, good enough for fourth overall in the East. After starting the season 10-3, the Sixers’ hot streak has since cooled off. They’ve gone 3-4 in their last seven games played. Joel Embiid and the 76ers will look to get back on track tonight with a win vs. the Hawks. The tip-off for this game is at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Atlanta will be on the road tonight to face the 76ers

Ahead of Friday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Hawks vs. 76ers game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Hawks vs. 76ers game

1. Tyrese Maxey Over 6.5 assists @ (-115) via BetOnline

In 2022-23, Tyrese Maxey was a rising star for the Philadelphia 76ers. It was his first season averaging 20+ points per game and he wasn’t even a full-time starter. Without James Harden on the team this season, Maxey has been flourishing as the Sixers’ lead guard. His (26,9) points and (6.7) assists per game are a new career-high. Additionally, he is leading the league with (38.4) minutes per game in 2023-24.

Tonight, his O/U for assists is set at (6.5) vs. the Hawks. He’s gone over that number in 1o of his 19 games played this season. In their first matchup earlier this season, Maxey had eight assists in a Sixers win. Philly is favored (-8) at home tonight vs. the Atlanta Hawks who could be without all-star PG Trae Young. He’s listed as questionable with an illness.

2. Dejoute Murray Over 20.5 points @ (-114) via BetOnline

Through 20 this season, the Hawks are currently 9-11. They’re 2-4 in their last six games played and are coming off a crushing 114-113 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Coming into the game tonight, starting PG Trae Young is listed as questionable with an illness. If he does miss tonight’s contest vs. the Sixers, Murray will become the team’s go-to scoring option.

Young and Murray are the only two players on Atlanta’s roster that average over 20+ points per game. Murray is capable of having a big game and going for well over 20 points. He’s gone over 30 points three times in 2023-24 and has a season-high of 41 points. His O/U for points is set at (20.5) vs. the 76ers.

3. Tobias Harris Over 25.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (-115) via BetOnline

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris make up the big three for the Sixers this season. Harris is in his sixth year with the 76ers, the team he’s played the most games for in his career. Since James Harden left, Harris has seen more playing time, and his averages are all up across the board. The only thing missing from his game this season is his three-point touch. He has a career percentage of (.368), but that number is down to (.317) in 2023-24.

However, Harris has still found ways to be effective for the Sixers and has been producing consistently. His O/U for points, rebounds, and assists is set at (25.5) tonight vs. the Hawks. Harris has gone over that number in 13 of his 20 games played this season. In Philly’s first match of the season vs. the Hawks, the 31-year-old had 29 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.