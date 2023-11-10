Tonight, the LA Clippers will be on the road to face the Dallas Mavericks. Each team is coming off a loss in their last game and would like to get back into the win column. On Wednesday, the Clippers were in Brooklyn to face the Nets. Paul George and the Clippers lost 100-93 to the Nets. Their third loss in a row after starting 3-1 this season.

For Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, they are off to a hot start at 6-2 through their first eight games. Dallas lost 127-116 vs. the Raptors on Wednesday, only their second of the season. Per usual, Luka Doncic is leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists per game in 2023-24. The Mavericks are only favored (-1) at home tonight tonight vs. the Clippers.

The Clippers are on the road tonight to face the Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. EST

Ahead of Friday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Clippers vs. Mavericks game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Clippers vs. Mavericks game

1. Paul George Over 23.5 points @ (-110) via BetOnline

Currently, the Clippers are on a three-game losing streak that they’d like to stop tonight. However, they’ll be facing a tough Mavericks team that is 6-2 to start the season. Through their first seven games in 2023-24, Paul George is leading the Clippers with (25.4) points. George is the team’s go-to option most nights on offense. He has a number of players who can facilitate him to create open shots.

Tonight, George’s O/U for points is set at (23.5) vs. the Mavericks. The 33-year-old has gone over that number in five of his seven games this season. To keep up with the Mavericks’ offense, the Clippers are going to need a big game from George and the rest of their roster. The Clippers are still trying to find chemistry in the starting five with the new addition of James Harden.

2. Kyrie Irving Over 6.5 assists @ (+112) via BetOnline

This is Kyrie Irving’s second season with the Dallas Mavericks after requesting a trade from the Nets last season. Irving has quickly found out that he is the team’s second option on offense after being a primary scorer for Brooklyn. In 20 games with Dallas in 2022-23, Irving averaged (27.0) points per game. This season, that number is down to (20.3) per game. He’s doing what the team needs to win games and is playing unselfishly with the Mavericks.

Against the Clippers, Irving’s O/U for assists is set at (6.5). He’s gone over that number in three of six games played this season. Irving has had 10+ assists in two of those three games. The eight-time all-star has not been shy in setting up his teammates this season. Kyrie is averaging a career-high (7.3) assists per game in 2023-24.

3. Russell Westbrook Over 5.5 rebounds @ (-136) via BetOnline

Russell Westbrook is in his 16th professional season, his second with the Clippers. Over his illustrious career, Westbrook has averaged a triple-double four times. He’s not a stranger to stuffing the stat sheet and giving an incredible effort each night. Westbrook doesn’t let himself get outworked on the glass as a guard and he has a knack for finding the ball.

Tonight, his O/U for rebounds is set at (5.5) vs. the Mavericks. The nine-time all-star has gone over that number in five of his seven games played for the Clippers this season. He’s averaging (7.1) rebounds per game in 2023-24.