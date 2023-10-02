NBA

NBA News – De’Aaron Fox On Team USA: “I Really Don’t Care”

Anthony R. Cardenas
Monday was media day for many of the teams around the league in the NBA, and we got a look at some of the new faces in new places as the players posed for pictures and held their first interviews of the season. The Sacramento Kings and De’Aaron Fox feel as though they have some unfinished business after last year’s turnaround season, and the point guard has laser focus when it comes to the upcoming campaign.

NBA: De’Aaron Fox Isn’t Thinking About Team USA

The Kings were the surprise team in the NBA last year. After missing the playoffs for 17 straight seasons and being one of the most down-trodden franchises in all of sports, Sacramento finally qualified for the postseason in 2023, and played one of the most exciting first round series in recent memory.

Fox and company were able to take the defending champion Golden State Warriors to seven games before Steph Curry had an all-time performance to eliminate them from contention. But the building blocks were laid, and the team has even higher aspirations coming into the 2023-24 season.

Fox Could Join A Star Studded Roster For 2024

Based on Fox’s comments from an interview during media day, he is focused on the upcoming season for the Kings, and nothing else. When asked for his thoughts about potentially playing for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics and what he thought the roster might look like, Fox had the following to say:

I’m trying to think of a nice way to put this. Right now, in this very moment, I really don’t care whats going on with Team USA. That’s not on my mind at all. In the future it could change, but, as of right now, I’m not thinking about it.

De’Aaron Fox has been one of the names circulating that could make the Team USA roster, which promises to be full of elite talent, as some of the game’s best players are thinking about participating one last time.

Based on the odds found at BetOnline, the Sacramento Kings will enter the 2023-24 NBA season with a +5000 designation to win in the Finals at the end of the year. That gives them the 15th shortest odds in the league, on par with the Knicks and just behind the Pelicans at +4500.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
