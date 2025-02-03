Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns after eight seasons

With the first pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Browns selected Myles Garrett out of Texas A&M. The 29-year-old has played all eight of his professional seasons in Cleveland.

In that time, the Browns have finished a season with a winning record twice. Additionally, they have only made the playoffs twice in Garrett’s tenure with the team. On Monday, the All-Pro DE put out a statement via social media. Myles Garrett formally requested a trade from the Browns.

Will the Browns trade Myles Garrett?

Breaking: Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and #Browns star Myles Garrett has requested a trade. Exclusive statement: pic.twitter.com/LgS5YCeCnP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2025



The 2024 season was Myles Garrett’s eighth year with the Browns. He’s played in 117 games and has made 114 starts. In four of his last five seasons, Garrett was named first-team All-Pro. That includes being the AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. Over eight seasons, Garrett has (102.5) career sacks. On December 22, 2024, Garrett became the fourth-fastest player in NFL history to reach 100 career sacks. The six-time Pro Bowler has had 14+ sacks in each of his last four seasons.

Additionally, Garrett has been a durable player for the Browns. He’s started at least 16 games since 2021. Despite his individual success in the NFL, Cleveland has struggled to be a competitive team. During his rookie season in 2017, the Browns finished 0-16. Over his eight-year career, the Browns have finished with a winning record twice. In his statement released on X, Myles Garrett explained his childhood goal of winning the Super Bowl.

As nicely as he could say it, Garrett explained that he could not achieve that goal with Cleveland. With that in mind, Garrett requested a trade from the team that drafted him in 2017. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network explained the Browns have no intentions of trading Garrett. It could be a bumpy offseason where we see a holdout from Garrett. The 29-year-old knows his career will not last forever and he wants to take advantage of his prime. We’ll see where Myles Garrett will play in 2025.