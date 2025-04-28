NFL

Multiple players were prank-called by the same number/area code during the 2025 NFL draft

Zach Wolpin
Over the weekend, the 2025 NFL draft took place in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It’s a special time for players and their families. Making it to the NFL is something these athletes wait their whole lives for. 

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders slid to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. Sanders was prank-called over the weekend by someone impersonating Saints GM Mickey Loomis. The same number, called Tyler Warren. Falcons’ DC Jeff Ulbrich’s son, Jax, went to social media to confess he got Shedeur’s number and made the call.

Jax Ulbrich did not understand the impact of his prank calls over the weekend


Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft was this past Friday. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders did not get drafted in the first round. Many expected him to be taken in rounds two or three on Day 2. Unfortunately, Sanders was not drafted and slid to Day 3. On Friday, a video surfaced of Shedeur Sanders getting a call from who he thought was Saints GM Mickey Loomis.

However, it was a prank call. Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich has a son in college named Jax. Without his father knowing, he went to his dad’s iPad and wrote down Sanders’ phone number. This was a brand-new phone Sanders got for the draft. Only select individuals were supposed to have this number. Jax Ulbrich went to social media and called his actions “completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful.”

Not only did Jax Ulbrich prank call Shedeur Sanders, but he did the same to Penn State’s TE Tyler Warren. Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported that Warren received a call from the same number/area code. He was called while the Jets were on the clock at pick seven, but was taken by the Colts at pick 14. The league is investigating Warren’s prank call earlier. No player should be pranked when they’re waiting for the biggest phone call of their life.

