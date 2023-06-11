MLB

MLB: Kansas City Royals Might Be As Bad As The Oakland A’s

Anthony R. Cardenas
It looked as though the Oakland A’s might wind up being the worst team in MLB history, but they have some company in the league’s basement thanks to the Kansas City Royals.

MLB: Royals Lose 6 In A Row, Just 2 Games Up On The A’s

It was a lost season for the Athletics from the start. They have been dealing with stadium issues and relocation rumors for the better part of a decade, and things are starting to look bleak for the future of the team in Oakland. There are major talks of the team being moved to Las Vegas, and the league and franchise are going through the necessary steps to make that a reality.

The ownership and front office of the team have apparently raised the white flag on the 2023 season. The product on the field has been historically poor, and the A’s got off to the worst start in MLB history. They were on pace to finish with the worst 162-game record ever, and their run differential reached -100 in just over a month of play.

Don’t look now, but Oakland has won 5 games in a row and are potentially playing themselves out of the record books.

A’s Win Streak Potentially Plays Them Out Of Record Books

But there is another team that is now showing its futility. The Royals got off to a slow start themselves, but were nowhere near the A’s in terms of being historically poor. But due to Oakland’s win streak combined with Kansas City losing 9 of their last 10 games, the two are now closer than ever at the bottom of the standings.

After Sunday’s action, the Royals sit with a record of 18-47, just two games better than Oakland. They have a run differential that is over -100, and they’ve already been swept 7 times this season.

The Royals haven’t caught the negative headlines that the A’s have, and the similarity in the team’s records may not be indicative of the dominance against them. While having a -102 run differential through 10 weeks is exceptionally poor, it is still 92 runs better than where the A’s currently stand.

The Detroit Tigers currently hold the distinction of having the longest current losing streak in the MLB, but they are still a firm nine games better than the Royals. The Rockies, Nationals, and Cardinals make up the rest of the bottom-five.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

