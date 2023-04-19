NFL

Minnesota Vikings Have Shown Interest In Trey Lance

Owen Jones
The Minnesota Vikings are one of the teams interested in trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

 

Lance’s availability comes from quarterback Brick Purdy looking like the starter coming into the 2023 NFL season. The Vikings would be a good fit for Lance if he were traded there. Minnesota does still have Kirk Cousins, however. It still does not mean the Vikings still cannot trade for a young QB. According to Pro Football Talk, there were rumors of a potential Kirk Cousins for Trey Lance swap at the scouting combine. Those rumors were simply put to rest.

The 49ers traded up to get Trey Lance at third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State. He has only appeared in four total games since he was drafted. His rookie year he sat behind Jimmy Garoppolo and only played two games. His second season he was going into it as the starter and unfortunately broke his ankle in the second game of the season. Garroppolo proceeded to start. When he got injured, Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy stepped in and looked like the best QB for the 49ers.

Now Garoppolo is in Vegas and the only QBs they have on the roster are Lance and Purdy. Purdy is dealing with an injury himself, but he should be fine going into training camp.

The 49ers are -160 to win the NFC West according to California sportsbooks.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether the 49ers would be willing to part with Lance. He is considered a key part of their future plans. However,  theyhave  invested a significant amount of draft capital to acquire him. If the Vikings are truly interested in Lance, they could explore the possibility of making a trade to acquire him.

In any case, it is clear that the Vikings are keeping a close eye on Lance and believe that he has the potential to be a difference-maker at the quarterback position. Whether they are able to acquire him or not, the team’s interest in Lance is a clear indication that they are focused on finding a long-term solution at the most important position on the field.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
