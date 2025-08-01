NFL

Micah Parsons is ‘considering drastic measures’ amid contract negotiations with Dallas

Zach Wolpin
Since the 2024 season, Cowboys All-Pro LB Micah Parsons has been eligible for a contract extension. However, negotiations between Jerry Jones and Parsons’ agent continue to be delayed. 

Micah Parsons is at an impasse with the Cowboys. There have been verbal exchanges back and forth between Parsons and owner Jerry Jones via the media. On Friday, NFL insider Dianna Russini had breaking news on Parsons. She said the 26-year-old is “considering drastic measures.” That could involve Parsons requesting a trade from the team. What does the future hold for the former Defensive Rookie of the Year?

When will Jerry Jones pay Micah Parsons?


Since he entered the NFL in 2021, Micah Parsons has been a one-man wrecking crew. He started 16 of 17 games for Dallas as a rookie, recording 13.0 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. That was enough for Parsons to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year and selected first-team All-Pro. Parsons followed that up in 2022 with 13.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and starting all 17 games. It was his second consecutive season earning first-team All-Pro honors.

In 2023, Parsons had a career-high 14 sacks for the Cowboys and started all 17 games. This past season, he started 13 of 17 games and missed four due to an ankle injury. Despite missing time, Parsons still recorded 12.0 sacks for Dallas. Micah Parsons has been a consistent producer for the Cowboys and one of the best defenders in the NFL. However, Jerry Jones refuses to pay Parsons.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that there is one major dilemma in place. In the spring, Jerry Joens and Micah Parsons spoke directly about contract negotiations. Jones thought there was a deal in place, but Parsons told him that any deal needed to be negotiated with his agent. When Parsons’ agent tried to contact Dallas, they declined, saying the pass rusher already had a deal in place. The two sides remain in an impasse. At some point in time, the Cowboys will either have to pay Parsons or make him available for trade.

Zach Wolpin
