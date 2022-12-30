College Football

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte Now Declaring for 2023 NFL Draft

David Evans
LSU will lose one of their big offensive weapons to the NFL after Kayshon Boutte declared on Wednesday that he was now entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Boutte had said that he was staying at LSU for another season, but said that he had since changed his mind. Earlier in the season, Boutte removed all LSU content from his social media sparking rumors of a transfer, but that issue appeared to be solved as Boutte played some good football down the stretch. Now without their star wide receiver, LSU will be looking to their talented incoming freshman class and transfers to step up next season.

Boutte does a 180 and declares for NFL draft

Kayshon Boutte declared early in December that he was ready to win the national championship with LSU. He was not entering the draft and he was returning to Baton Rouge.

“LSU has been nothing but amazing to me,” Boutte said back then. “My growth under the new staff has helped me to reach new levels. While we did not achieve the overall goal, we still fought and produced results that will be a stepping stone for future success.

“It is important to follow your dreams and live with the results. While some stories will end here, mine will not. Let’s lock in and focus on the main goal of any LSU Tiger: Winning a national championship.”

Fast forward a few weeks and the narrative has changed. Boutte has now stated that he will indeed enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

On Wednesday, Boutte posted to Twitter, “After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT.

Boutte made 131 grabs in his three years at the Tigers. He totaled 1,782 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns in his time in Baton Rouge.

His last season was a topsy-turvy affair. Boutte deleted all mentions of the program from his social media as he struggled for form early in the season before seemingly sorting the issue and playing well towards the end of the year. Stating that he was staying and then declaring for the draft seems to be on point for Boutte and his attitude may be a cause of concern for NFL executives evaluating the WR.

Boutte has first-round talent and could go mid-late first round in the 2023 NFL Draft, but some mocks have a second round grade with others placing Boutte in the third round.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
