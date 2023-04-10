NFL

LOOK: Lamar Jackson and OBJ Already Partying Together In Nightclub

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
rsz 16791905261218
rsz 16791905261218

It was announced on Sunday that the Baltimore Ravens would be signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and the newcomer wasted no time in getting to know Lamar Jackson.

Hours after the deal was announced, Jackson took to his Instagram account to express his excitement for the deal. He posted a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation that he was having with OBJ, apparently welcoming him to Baltimore personally.

LOOK: Lamar Jackson And OBJ Hit LIV Nightclub In Miami

It was a nice revelation for Ravens fans, as there has been plenty of turmoil between Jackson and the team’s front office in regard to a contract extension. But signing skill position players to surround him in the offense has always been a point of contention between the two sides, and bringing in Beckham Jr. could be enough to entice Jackson into staying put.

The two apparently took it a step even further on Sunday Night by hitting the nightclub to celebrate. It seems as though both players were conviniently in the city of Miami over the weekend, likely stemming from being in town for the UFC fight that happened on Friday.

So they took the opportunity, reportedly meeting for dinner at a local steakhouse, dining with seven other people. The group apparently hit the club afterward, as there is video that has surfaced from the famed LIV nightclub on Miami Beach.

Does OBJ’s Arrival Keep Jackson In Baltimore?

The video shows a sign being carried though the club that reads as a welcome for Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr., and the camera pans over to show the two VIP stars in their element. OBJ appears to be enjoying himself while being demonstrative, while it looks like Lamar Jackson wants to go home.

Could this be the start of a real relationship between the two? The issues between the Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been drawn out for the better part of a year now, and it was just a couple of weeks ago that it was announced that the quarterback had requested a trade.

Would bringing in Beckham Jr. on a one-year deal be enough to convince Jackson to lower his asking price and remain with the team that he has showed so much contention towards?

While the two spending time together and hitting the nightclub should be a promising sign for Ravens fans, the acquisition of OBJ certainly does not guarantee that Jackson stays put.

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
