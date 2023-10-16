NFL

Lions’ Jared Goff has been off to an incredible start for Detroit in 2023 at 5-1 through six games

Zach Wolpin
For the first five weeks, the Lions had a dominant run game with David Montgomery. However, he injured his ribs in Week 6 vs. the Buccaneers and was out after only six carries. Rookie RB Jahmry Gibbs was also out and the Lions were down to Craig Reynolds as their starter. 

Detroit had to rely on Jared Goff from there on out and he delivered big time for the Lions. Goff has been stellar since joining being traded after the 2020 season. The team has steadily improved each season he’s been around. That is why the Lions are 5-1 this season and look like a true contender in the NFC. A lot of that is due to the elite QB play they’ve been getting from the veteran signal-caller.

How far can Jared Goff take the Detroit Lions in 2023?


Over the last two seasons, Jared Goff has gone 14-9 as the Lions starting QB. In 2022, the team was 1-6 through their first seven games. After that, they won eight of their next 10 games and just barely missed out on the postseason. Goff and the Lions have carried that momentum into the 2023 season and are eager to make the playoffs.

There’s still a lot of football left to be played, but Detroit is setting themselves up to make the postseason with a 5-1 start. In Week 6 vs. the Bucs, the Lions only had 40 rushing yards as a team. Once David Montgomery went down, the team did not get any consistent production from their backfield. The Lions had to turn to Jared Goff and he played another strong game for Detroit.


Against the Bucs in Week 6, Goff was 30-44 passing for 353 yards and two passing touchdowns. His favorite target was Amon-Ra St. Brown had 12 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. Goff was spreading the ball all around the field in Week 6, with 10 different players with at least one reception. Detroit is on the road in Week 7 to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
