Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Green Bay Packers

Thursday Night Football heads to Wisconsin for Week 4 – see the latest Jared Goff prop bet odds and lines as Detroit’s signal caller aims to continue his positive early-season form against Green Bay.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds & Lines vs Green Bay Packers

Jared Goff currently finds himself in sixth in the NFL‘s passing yards table after three games, which also happens to be where he finished at the close of play in 2022/23.

Much of the Lions’ solid offensive displays this term can be attributed to Goff – his contribution was perhaps best exemplified when throwing three touchdowns and 323 yards, despite the Lions falling to a 37-31 defeat to the Seahawks in Week 2.

BetOnline – our sportsbook pick for NFL Week 4 – have released their player prop bets for Jared Goff against the Packers.

Jared Goff Over 1.5 Passing TDs @ -110

Jared Goff Over 254.5 Passing Yards @ -114

Jared Goff to Score First TD @ +4000

Jared Goff 1 Pass Interception @ +108

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats Kit

Goff has thrown 243 yards or more in each of the Lions’ three games so far this season.

Across his three starts, he has five passing touchdowns.

He has a QB rating of 70.8 – the highest of his career if he were to finish on it.

Goff is completing little under 70% of his passes on 8.0 yards per attempt.

Across Goff’s last 13 games on the road, he has failed to throw multiple TDs in one game

Prop Betting Advice

Using our pick of the best NFL sports betting sites to place your wagers, it is advised that you flick through all the latest stats, picks and trends to help inform your player prop bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

